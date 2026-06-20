Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. and Intel Corp. Launch Strategic Collaboration to Scale Human-Centric Drug Discovery

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. announces a collaboration with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) to accelerate AI-enabled drug discovery using Greenstone’s large-scale, human biobank of induced pluripotent stem cells and Intel’s Edge AI advanced computing and AI infrastructure. Intel and Greenstone are working together to speed up the development of new medicines. The collaboration combines state-of-the-art human genetics and biology from Greenstone with Intel purpose-built silicon – to scale data processing, storage, and analysis. Greenstone has built the world’s largest human biobank of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC).

Greenstone Biosciences + Intel: human iPSC biology meets Edge AI computing to accelerate drug discovery, improve drug safety, and advance precision medicine. The future of human-centric drug development is here. #Greenstone #Intel #NAMs #iPSC #Biotech Share

“This collaboration represents an important step toward more human-centered drug development,” said Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder of Greenstone Biosciences and Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute (SCVI). “By combining our iPSC-based systems with Intel’s advanced computing architecture, we identify patient-specific response patterns, improve prediction of adverse drug effects, and advance new medicines more quickly and at a lower cost.”

The collaboration also supports growing US FDA regulatory momentum toward New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) (FDA Modernization Act 3.0) along with biotech and pharmaceutical industries that complement traditional animal studies and improve the translational relevance of preclinical testing. By combining human cellular models, population-scale datasets, and AI-enabled analytics, Greenstone and Intel aim to help advance the next generation of drug safety assessment and new medicines.

For a replay of Intel’s Computex 2026 keynote address, highlighting collaboration with Greenstone, click here: link, video, (57:45)

Learn more about the implementation and opportunities for NAMs in drug discovery and development here: Wu et al., 2026; Science, Liu et al., 2026; Cell, Herron et al., 2025; Nature.

About Greenstone Biosciences, Inc.

Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. (Silicon Valley, CA) is a biotechnology company based in the Stanford Research Park and co-founded by Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D. (Professor & Director of Stanford Cardiovascular Institute). Greenstone is funded by Walden Catalyst, Mayfield, Prosperity 7 Ventures, and others. The company specializes in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), clinical genomics, iPSC platform, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and drug development. Greenstone has extensive expertise in generating patient-derived human organoids for disease modeling and drug discovery. https://greenstonebio.com