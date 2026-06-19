Pirche Announces Partnership to Advance Transplant Medicine by Combining Pre-Transplant Risk Stratification and Post-Transplant dd-cfDNA Monitoring

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pirche AG, a leader in digital molecular risk assessment, today announced a new collaboration to advance the field of transplant medicine and immunosuppression. In a strategic collaboration with Natera, Inc., a global leader in cell-free DNA testing and precision medicine, the companies aim to improve patient care by connecting pre-transplant immunological risk assessment with advanced post-transplant molecular monitoring using Natera’s Prospera™ test.

"We are thrilled to partner with Natera to bridge the gap between pre-transplant risk assessment and post-transplant longitudinal monitoring.” –Thomas Klein, CEO, PIRCHE Share

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pirche will drive customer education and interactions to highlight the clinical rationale of utilizing Pirche’s TxPredictor™ platform and pre-treatment risk stratification scores alongside Prospera test results.

The goal of the collaboration is to drive comprehensive, data-driven analysis of a patient’s immune status across the transplant journey and demonstrate the potential for more personalized transplant care. It combines Pirche’s ability to risk-stratify patients before transplantation, together with post-transplant monitoring performed with Prospera.

The companies will kick off these efforts at the upcoming 2026 American Transplant Congress (ATC), which takes place June 20-24.

"We are thrilled to partner with Natera to bridge the gap between pre-transplant risk assessment and post-transplant longitudinal monitoring," said Thomas Klein, Founder & CEO of Pirche. "Integrating the predictive power of our TxPredictor platform with Natera’s Prospera dd-cfDNA test gives transplant teams an unprecedented toolkit to personalize immunosuppression therapies and ultimately protect graft longevity. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in making precision medicine a routine reality for transplant patients worldwide."

"Natera is deeply committed to improving organ transplant outcomes through continuous innovation and clinical education," said Bernie Tobin, General Manager of Organ Health at Natera. "By collaborating with Pirche, we aim to better educate the transplant community on how pre-transplant molecular risk stratification can help optimize and inform post-transplant surveillance."

About Pirche

Pirche AG is a digital health company specializing in molecular risk assessment for transplantation. Its advanced platform, including the TxPredictor tool, utilizes proprietary algorithms to analyze histocompatibility and predict immunological risk, helping clinicians optimize donor matching and manage post-transplant immunosuppression. For more information, visit pirche.com.