Durst Group Celebrates 90 Years of Innovation with the Durst NEXT Technology Festival in Brixen

BRIXEN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Durst Group will celebrate its 90th anniversary with the Durst NEXT Technology Festival, taking place on June 25 and 26, 2026, at the company’s headquarters in Brixen, South Tyrol. Founded in 1936, Durst has grown from its roots in photographic imaging into a global company for digital production and industrial printing. Under the guiding idea “Our World is Printed”, the anniversary year reflects on the company’s heritage while looking ahead to the technologies, partnerships and ideas that will shape the next phase of industrial production.

Durst was founded 90 years ago to make good things better. Today, we carry this idea forward with digital production, automation and Industrial Intelligence - opening the next chapter at the Durst NEXT Technology Festival in Brixen. Share

“Durst started 90 years ago with a clear idea: to make good things better,” said Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of Durst Group. “This idea continues to guide us today. With digital production, automation and Industrial Intelligence, we are building on our heritage and looking ahead to the next chapter of industrial production. The Durst NEXT Technology Festival gives us the opportunity to open our doors, bring people together and discuss this future in Brixen.”

“Industrial innovation has always been shaped by the ability to connect people, ideas and technologies,” said Rachel Brill, Durst NEXT Technology Festival Director and Founder of CHAPT3R, Inc. “Durst NEXT creates a setting where visitors can experience how automation, artificial intelligence and Industrial Intelligence are becoming part of real production environments – and how these developments can open new perspectives for industry, business and society.”

The Durst NEXT Technology Festival is designed as an open platform for dialogue, exchange and hands-on experience. It brings together international perspectives from technology, industry, entrepreneurship, academia, policy, agriculture, print and advanced manufacturing – reflecting the diversity of Durst’s global ecosystem of customers, partners, experts and employees.

At the center of the festival is the question of how industrial production is evolving in an age of automation, data and artificial intelligence – and how these developments can be translated into reliable, scalable and responsible production systems.

On June 25, Durst will host the inaugural Durst NEXT Honors, an invite-only evening dedicated to customer excellence and to the global network of partners and customers who contribute to the printed world. The evening will create a setting for recognition and exchange, connecting Durst’s anniversary with the people, applications and partnerships that have shaped its international development.

On June 26, the festival will open its doors for a full-day public program of panels, talks, live experiences and community formats. The Innovation Stage will address key topics including Industrial Intelligence, digital print production, automated workflows, deep tech, digital twins, sustainable production, technical ceramics and applications in demanding environments such as aerospace.

A central focus will be the introduction of KYVERIS, Durst’s platform for Industrial Intelligence in Digital Print Production. By connecting hardware, software, data and process knowledge, KYVERIS reflects Durst’s approach to more intelligent, adaptive and efficient production environments.

Beyond the stage program, visitors will be able to experience selected applications including robotics, 3D scanning, technical ceramics, wearable systems, digital production workflows and the KYVERIS Sandbox.

Food, music and community formats will complement the day and reflect both the festival’s location in South Tyrol and Durst’s international orientation.

The public festival day is June 26, 2026.

Registration and further information are available at:

www.durst-group.com/durst90

Journalists interested in interviews with Durst representatives, participating partners or festival contributors are invited to contact Durst Group Communications at suemer.cetin@durst-group.com.

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About Durst Group

Durst Group is a global manufacturer of digital production technologies. Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Brixen, Italy, the family-owned company stands for technological innovation, deep development expertise and long-term strategic vision.

With more than 1,150 employees and over 30 companies worldwide, Durst develops and provides integrated solutions for industrial digital printing and production. The company combines hardware, software, inks and services into scalable production systems for applications in graphics, labels and packaging, textiles, ceramics, corrugated board and other specialized segments.

With a clear focus on digitalization, automation and intelligent system integration, Durst Group supports the transformation toward connected, data-driven production environments.

www.durst-group.com

OUR WORLD IS PRINTED.