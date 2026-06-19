L3Harris Delivers VC-25B Aircraft to US Air Force

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has delivered the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the U.S. Air Force, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the Air Force One fleet.

L3Harris transformed a 747-8i aircraft into the first VC-25B within 10 months, ensuring continuity of the Presidential Airlift mission as the current VC-25A aircraft age and next-generation aircraft remain under development. To meet this accelerated timeline, the team moved with urgency across three shifts with around-the-clock operations, demonstrating the depth, discipline and commitment required to deliver for the customer.

“Through a trusted, fast-tracked partnership with the Air Force, we have proven that the U.S. defense industrial base can move at maximum velocity when the mission demands it,” said Christopher Kubasik, Chairman and CEO, L3Harris. “L3Harris rose to the challenge, and we are deeply honored to deliver to the Commander-in-Chief a symbol of American strength that meets the nation’s highest standards without compromise.”

The VC-25B provides the Office of the President with an airborne command post equipped with a new communications system that enables resilient, secure connectivity to respond to global events without disruption. This unprecedented delivery reflects L3Harris’ decision to invest early in the program - ahead of formal demand - so that capacity, talent and production readiness were in place when the customer needed them.

As a global leader in aerospace integration and aircraft missionization, L3Harris delivers high-performance, integrated solutions for head-of-state transport and VIP aircraft worldwide. The company equips national leaders with actionable intelligence, secure communications and advanced protection systems to support no-fail missions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.