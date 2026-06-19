Juncos Hollinger Racing Partners with REcapture, a CMR + Paladin JV, for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today a new partnership with Paladin EnviroTech, a leading force providing secure, compliant, and sustainable IT disposition and e-recycling solutions. To activate the partnership, Paladin will promote REcapture, its newly formed joint venture with Critical Materials Recycling, Inc.

There's no better stage than the Freedom 250 Grand Prix to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and highlight what's possible when innovation and determination come together. Share

Launched in February 2026, REcapture was formed in response to Executive Order 14017 on America’s Supply Chains. The joint venture is pioneering the United States’ rare earth magnet supply chain and scaled processing capabilities, addressing the strategic need for domestic processing of rare earth elements (REEs). REcapture will achieve this through specialized processing that separates REEs from equipment and components.

As JHR eclipses the halfway point of its 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign, this partnership welcomes another organization with a shared commitment to operational excellence.

“Technology is essential in our preparation, communication, and performance. Disposing those assets responsibly and securely is something every high-performing organization has to take seriously, which makes REcapture a natural fit for our team,” said Dave O’Neill, Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “REcapture’s commitment to secure, efficient, and sustainable asset management really stood out to us. In racing, success is often found in the details and in having trusted partners who operate with the same level of care and accountability. As we continue building a stronger program on and off the track, we’re proud to welcome REcapture to Juncos Hollinger Racing.”

August’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix around the Streets of Washington D.C. will see REcapture branding appear on both the front and rear wing endplates of the #76 Orion180 Insurance Chevrolet throughout the event. REcapture will also feature across ancillary team assets to close the season, alongside digital activations highlighting the need to bolster REE availability in US supply chains.

"There's no better stage than the Freedom 250 Grand Prix to celebrate America's 250th anniversary and highlight what's possible when innovation and determination come together," said Brian Diesselhorst, Co-Chairman of REcapture and CEO of Paladin EnviroTech. "For generations, American ingenuity set the global standard in manufacturing and technology. Today, we're working to build on that legacy by helping revitalize critical supply chains here at home. Through REcapture, we're strengthening the domestic rare earth ecosystem and proving that the United States can once again lead the world in the industries that will define the future."

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues this weekend, as Juncos Hollinger Racing travels north to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for the Grand Prix at Road America.