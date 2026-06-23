Sapphire BLU and Fiducia | AI Advance Cognitive Visual Recognition (CVR) Capabilities for Defense and National Security Applications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sapphire BLU, in partnership with Fiducia | AI, an IBM Silver Partner specializing in advanced artificial intelligence and edge computing solutions, is pleased to announce that its Cognitive Visual Recognition (CVR) solution has received positive feedback during recent government and industry engagement activities. The CVR solution has generated significant interest for its ability to rapidly analyze and transform large volumes of structured, unstructured, and visual data into actionable intelligence, operational insights, and mission-focused analytics.

CVR combines artificial intelligence, computer vision, automated metadata generation, and advanced data fusion technologies to analyze and correlate information from multiple sources, including video, sensor data, telemetry, communications, and operational records. By automating the identification, indexing, and contextualization of mission-relevant information, CVR helps organizations accelerate analysis, improve situational awareness, and enhance decision-making.

The collaboration between Sapphire BLU and Fiducia | AI brings together deep expertise in defense operations, mission systems, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, visual intelligence, and edge analytics. Together, the companies are developing advanced capabilities designed to help aerospace, defense, and national security organizations operate more effectively in increasingly complex environments by transforming vast volumes of visual, textual, and operational data into actionable intelligence for faster decision-making and enhanced mission outcomes.

"We are encouraged by the positive response CVR has received and look forward to continued engagement opportunities that demonstrate how AI-enabled mission analytics can help organizations derive actionable insights from complex operational data faster and more effectively," said Reginald Richardson, President and CEO of Sapphire BLU.

“Through our collaboration with Sapphire BLU, we are leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, visual intelligence, computer vision, video indexing, and multi-source data fusion capabilities to transform vast amounts of visual, sensor, and operational data into actionable intelligence. By correlating information across disparate sources and delivering a unified operational picture with real-time insights, we empower organizations to make faster, more informed decisions, enhance situational awareness, and improve mission effectiveness across commercial, government, and defense environments," said Ganesh Harinath, Chief Executive Officer of Fiducia | AI

About Sapphire BLU

Sapphire BLU is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) delivering cybersecurity, systems engineering, artificial intelligence, command and control modernization, and mission support solutions to government and commercial customers. The company specializes in innovative technologies that enhance operational effectiveness, security, and mission success.

For more information, visit www.sapphireblu.net.

About Fiducia | AI

Fiducia | AI is an IBM Silver Partner specializing in advanced AI-powered visual intelligence, computer vision, video indexing, and multi-source data fusion solutions. Built with IBM watsonx, IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Object Storage, and IBM Power11, the company develops scalable technologies that transform visual, sensor, and operational data into actionable intelligence. By delivering real-time insights and a unified operational picture, Fiducia | AI helps organizations enhance decision-making, strengthen situational awareness, and improve operational and mission outcomes across commercial, government, and defense environments.

For more information, visit www.fiduciaai.com.