North Carolina Chooses Tanium to Deliver Unified, Statewide Cyber Protection Through SecureNC Program

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the leader in Autonomous IT, today announced that the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) has selected Tanium, through its statewide cybersecurity program, SecureNC, as the state’s whole‑of‑state partner to power unified, statewide cyber protection across counties, cities, universities and critical services.

North Carolina will launch the program with phased rollout across counties, cities, and higher education institutions establishing a unified foundation for statewide cyber protection. The initiative aims to bring modern endpoint visibility, control and response to under‑resourced jurisdictions to defend against increasingly sophisticated, machine‑speed cyber threats.

“North Carolina is a high‑target state with major research institutions, military bases, busy ports, and one of the largest financial footprints outside New York. Threat actors see us as a place where they can cause real disruption, so it’s critical that government and the private sector work collaboratively,” said Bernice Russell-Bond, state chief information security officer at NCDIT. “Tanium gives us real‑time visibility into vulnerabilities across our agencies and, through SecureNC, will extend that same capability to our counties and cities. This unified approach helps us strengthen cyber resilience and reduce the risk of incidents before they happen.”

Tanium unifies endpoint management, exposure management, and security operations on a single platform, enabling real‑time visibility, automated investigations, and rapid response across thousands of endpoints in diverse environments.

With Tanium, North Carolina can:

Help keep essential services, from 911 to schools, running even during crises

Deliver consistent cyber protections across rural and urban counties

Provide state‑level support to under‑resourced jurisdictions

Establish a statewide view of vulnerabilities and risk

Strengthen incident response with real‑time endpoint data

Reduce complexity and cost by eliminating redundant tools

“A modern cyber strategy depends on structured and incentivized public‑private collaboration. North Carolina’s SecureNC program aligns counties, cities, and educational institutions on Tanium’s unified platform so every jurisdiction operates from a single source of truth,” said Jennifer Axt, senior vice president, North America Government at Tanium. “With autonomous capabilities and real‑time endpoint intelligence, the state can improve decision‑making, strengthen incident response, and make critical operations unstoppable for every community. We’re proud to partner with North Carolina on SecureNC and support the protection of the communities and critical infrastructure they rely on every day.”

This partnership announcement follows Tanium’s recent participation at the North Carolina AI and Cybersecurity Symposium in Raleigh, where the Tanium team discussed the importance of the SecureNC program and shared strategies for autonomous endpoint management, real time risk visibility, and automated remediation to help public sector organizations reduce cyber risk and improve operational resilience.

North Carolina is building whole‑of‑state cyber resilience through SecureNC, using real‑time endpoint intelligence and automation to protect critical services across jurisdictions.

To learn more and hear directly from North Carolina leaders on how the SecureNC partnership is strengthening the state’s cyber resilience, please visit the website.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world’s leading organizations trust Tanium’s single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business – visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.