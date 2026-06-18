NIQ and Ogury Collaborate to Enhance Media Planning and Audience Strategy with GeoPurchase Insights

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, today announced a new collaboration with Ogury, the global AdTech company powered by Persona Intelligence. Through the collaboration, Ogury will integrate NIQ’s GeoPurchase data into its Persona Intelligence Engine, strengthening audience planning, media activation, and strategic insights for marketers.

NIQ delivers world-leading retail intelligence, capturing actual purchase data at the product level across key retailers around the world. Through this collaboration, NIQ is providing GeoPurchase insights at scale across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, as well as the United States and Canada, bringing a new layer of real-world retail purchase behavior into Ogury’s Persona Intelligence Engine.

Combined with Ogury’s audience-first data model—which brings together observed behaviours, declared intents, and deterministic signals—these insights help create rich, multi-dimensional personas informed by actual purchasing patterns, giving marketers a more complete understanding of the audiences most relevant to their brand and campaign objectives. The collaboration and the enhanced Ogury personas are built on aggregated and anonymized insights. Through these insights, marketers gain a deeper understanding of consumer demand, category dynamics, and competitive positioning at a local level, helping them identify competitive strengths, areas of underperformance, and opportunities for growth.

By incorporating NIQ’s retail sales data and proprietary geographic insights, Ogury can translate this intelligence into audiences that can be activated consistently across digital media campaigns. Unlike traditional uses of retail intelligence that focus primarily on planning, brands can use these insights to inform and execute acquisition and retention strategies based on real-world market dynamics.

“Marketers do not just need more data. They need intelligence that drives action,” said Joshua Pisano, General Manager of Global Media at NIQ. “Leveraging NIQ’s GeoPurchase insights through Ogury’s Persona Intelligence Engine transforms how audiences are developed and activated through Ogury’s platform, enabling brands to turn real purchase-based signals into smarter planning, more precise activation, and stronger business outcomes. Together, we are helping clients turn complexity into clarity and media investments into measurable growth.”

“By adding NIQ’s trusted retail purchase insights to our audience-first data model, we’re helping marketers bridge the gap between audience understanding and market reality,” said Christophe Bize, Chief Data and GTM Officer at Ogury. “Brands can identify audiences informed by real purchase behavior, gain a clearer view of category dynamics, and uncover opportunities for growth through smarter media planning and activation. What makes this collaboration unique is the ability to understand how a brand performs against competitors across local markets and translate those insights into actionable audiences.”

By combining NIQ’s retail intelligence with Ogury’s Persona Intelligence Engine, the collaboration gives marketers a new way to understand, plan, and activate audiences based on real-world purchase behavior, bridging the gap between market intelligence, media execution, and measurable outcomes.

About NIQ

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About Ogury

Ogury is a global AdTech company powered by Persona Intelligence, its proprietary technology that enables brands and agencies to activate consistent persona-based strategies across channels and drive measurable brand outcomes. Founded in 2014, Ogury operates in 18 countries with over 500 employees worldwide.

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