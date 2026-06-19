Captain Tsubasa Fans Can Now Bring Their Favorite Football Moments to Life With PixVerse

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixVerse, a global AI video generation platform, today announced a collaboration with Captain Tsubasa, bringing the iconic football manga to AI video generation for the first time. From now until July 26, fans can create original content featuring Captain Tsubasa characters on PixVerse, made possible through a licensing partnership with KAGAMI Gate.

"Being able to bring this IP into PixVerse means a lot to us, not just as a company, but as fans. We hope this is the start of a new kind of relationship between AI and the stories we grew up with." — Jaden Xie, Co-Founder and President at PixVerse Share

Created by Yoichi Takahashi in 1981, Captain Tsubasa follows a young player's relentless pursuit of his dream to become a world-class footballer, a story of ambition and perseverance that has resonated with generations of fans and athletes across Japan and around the world. Renowned football players including Fernando Torres and Lukas Podolski have cited the manga as a formative inspiration in their careers.

Reimagining How Fans Engage With the IPs They Love

PixVerse's video generation is backed by in-house AI research and engineering, giving creators tools for cinematic-quality output without the need for production experience. Among the platform's most popular features are its templates and effects, pre-built creative formats that let any user generate polished, stylized content in seconds. These template features were central to PixVerse's early viral growth, turning everyday users into creators of trends that spread across the internet.

This collaboration brings that same capability to a different kind of content: dedicated Captain Tsubasa templates that let fans upload their own photos and recreate iconic matches and dramatic plays, from Hyuga's signature Tiger Shot to Misaki's finesse on the ball, placing themselves alongside the characters they grew up watching.

"Captain Tsubasa shaped how many of us first fell in love with football, and with storytelling itself," said Jaden Xie, Co-Founder and President of PixVerse. "Being able to bring this IP into PixVerse means a lot to us, not just as a company, but as fans. We hope this is the start of a new kind of relationship between AI and the stories we grew up with, one that lets today's fans engage with these worlds in new ways, while helping introduce the next generation to the IPs we loved as kids."

Running from June 18 to July 10, PixVerse is inviting creators to bring their own football stories to life through the "My Dream Goal" challenge. Entrants can create original AI-generated videos inspired by Captain Tsubasa and the spirit of football, with a prize pool that includes cash awards and PixVerse credits. Full details and submission guidelines are available at this link.

Powered by Responsible IP Licensing

The collaboration is made possible through KAGAMI Gate, the licensing infrastructure built by KAGAMIAI Holdings. KAGAMI Gate manages how IP is used and tracked in AI generation, ensuring that Captain Tsubasa's use on PixVerse stays aligned with TSUBASA Co., Ltd.'s vision for the franchise.

"Japan's IP has shaped culture and inspired generations, and protecting that legacy as AI reshapes how stories are told is core to our mission at KAGAMIAI. This collaboration between Captain Tsubasa and PixVerse shows what's possible when AI platforms and IP holders work together with the right safeguards in place, creating new value for fans while honoring the rights and wishes of creators like Yoichi Takahashi," said Takami Kondo, Representative Director, President & Group CEO of NEXYZ.Group and Chairman of KAGAMIAI Holdings.

The Captain Tsubasa experience is available on PixVerse from now until July 26. More information is available at app.pixverse.ai.

ABOUT PIXVERSE

PixVerse is a global AI video generation platform trusted by over 100 million users and enterprises across 177+ countries. With a suite of proprietary models developed entirely in-house, PixVerse empowers anyone to create cinematic-quality video from a prompt, photo, or clip, from individual creators to professional film teams. Founded in 2023 and having achieved unicorn status in March 2026, PixVerse is committed to making video the universal language of human expression. For more information, visit pixverse.ai.