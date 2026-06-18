Charles River Joins Lilly TuneLab to Optimize AI/ML Platform through Nonclinical Testing Expertise

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced a collaboration with Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative AI/ML drug discovery platform created by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

"The combination of Charles River’s decades-long expertise in nonclinical testing with TuneLab’s innovative AI/ML models will support the accelerated development of innovative therapeutics." Share

TuneLab was created to accelerate biotech innovation by enabling participating companies to access AI/ML drug discovery models trained on decades of Lilly's proprietary research data, in exchange for data contributions that improve model performance through federated learning. Participating companies may use the TuneLab prediction models to more rapidly down-select candidate molecules. Through this collaboration, Charles River will provide nonclinical testing services to TuneLab companies.

“The combination of Charles River’s decades-long expertise in nonclinical testing with TuneLab’s innovative AI/ML models will support the accelerated development of innovative therapeutics,” said Dr. Namandjé N. Bumpus, Chief Science and Innovation Officer, Charles River. “TuneLab’s collaborative AI platform democratizes access to pharma-grade tools, relieving a substantial resource burden for biotechs. By layering in Charles River’s industry-leading hands-on research experience, TuneLab participants have access to additional validation that supports discovery decision-making.”

Standardizing protocols with nonclinical testing across the TuneLab ecosystem should enable the AI/ML models to learn more efficiently from the ongoing contributions, improving the models further and increasing the efficiency of the TuneLab platform.

Lilly TuneLab is part of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs, and Lilly ExploR&D, which together support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities.

Charles River remains committed to advancing the validation and acceptance of new approach methodologies (NAMs), including through its Alternative Methods Advancement Project™ (AMAP™) initiative. Together with clients, regulators, and industry, NAMs provide a foundation for a future where more patients gain access to life-saving treatments—safely, swiftly, and with reduced reliance on animal use in research where scientifically appropriate.

About the Alternative Methods Advancement Project (AMAP)

The Alternative Methods Advancement Project (AMAP) is a Charles River-led initiative dedicated to developing New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and exploring innovative scientific and technological solutions aimed at reducing reliance on traditional animal testing. As we enter the next frontier of drug development, AMAP enables strategic, purpose-driven investment to shape a future in which more patients can access the treatments and medicines they need safely, swiftly, and successfully. AMAP is supported by our global, cross-functional Scientific Advisory Board led by Dr. Namandjé N. Bumpus.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.