Evolution Fresh Secures Fresh Orange Juice Supply Chain, Guaranteeing Multi-Season Availability For Its Robust Cold-Pressed Juice Portfolio

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolution Fresh, the country’s undisputed leader in cold pressed orange juice,* today announced it has successfully secured its orange juice supply chain for the next 18 months. By securing robust, multi-season commitments from its dedicated, long-standing grower network, Evolution Fresh promises an uninterrupted supply of consistent, high-quality, cold-pressed orange juice for grocery retailers, quick-serve restaurant partners and institutional foodservice customers.

This news marks a distinctive supply advantage for Evolution Fresh. As commercial beverage procurement faces historic market instability, Evolution Fresh’s diversified sourcing strategy establishes the company as the most reliable orange juice supplier and commercial partner in the US.

Orange Juice Supply Chain Continuity Snapshot:

Volume Secured – Over 60,000,000 premium Valencia oranges.

– Over 60,000,000 premium Valencia oranges. Superior Taste Profile – California Valencia oranges deliver the highest brix content for an unsurpassed taste profile. Paired with Evolution Fresh’s in-house citrus extraction, this produces an unmatched consistency and great taste profile.

– California Valencia oranges deliver the highest brix content for an unsurpassed taste profile. Paired with Evolution Fresh’s in-house citrus extraction, this produces an unmatched consistency and great taste profile. Sourcing Matrix – Dual-region coverage utilizing California and Northern Mexico citrus belts.

– Dual-region coverage utilizing California and Northern Mexico citrus belts. Duration – 100% uninterrupted supply locked through mid-2027.

– 100% uninterrupted supply locked through mid-2027. Application – Ideal for QSR, hospitality, and high-volume beverage programs requiring premium, unpasteurized flavor profiles with absolute supply chain transparency.

“We have committed to pull over 60,000,000 Valencia Oranges from California and Northern Mexico citrus growers over the next year,” said Peter Barone, Director of Fruit & Veggie Procurement for Evolution Fresh. “Our strategic roadmap captures California-grown fresh summer Valencias over the next four months, seamlessly transitioning to our trusted growers south of the border as seasons shift. This geographic agility allows us to press an uninterrupted supply of fresh orange juice utilizing fruit right from our backyard, while insulating our partners from the supply shocks plaguing traditional juice regions.”

Mitigating the Florida Citrus Deficit & Market Volatility

The broader orange juice supply market has faced unprecedented headwinds. Just recently, Alico, one of the largest U.S. citrus producers, which historically accounted for approximately 20–25% of the Florida orange juice market, executed a total exit from its citrus operations. Compounded by citrus greening disease and declining yields, the U.S. orange market has experienced a permanent structural shift away from Florida, forcing beverage brands to scramble for alternative orange suppliers. Alico's departure represents a major disruption to the orange juice marketplace and is expected to place additional pressure on orange supplies from California and Mexico. (Fresh Plaza)

Evolution Fresh’s forward-thinking procurement model bypasses vulnerable regions entirely. By anchoring its supply chain in the climate-resilient microclimates of California and Northern Mexico, the company offers a secure, scalable solution while avoiding any inventory gaps.

“We are thrilled to be entering our 18th year of partnership with Evolution Fresh on fresh citrus procurement,” said Craig Holworthy, President, Wescal. “We’re confident that we are cultivating the sweetest, high-yield oranges specifically tailored for Pete and his team. This one-of-a-kind relationship is special, and provides growers like us with long-term stability, while making sure Americans can continue to enjoy the Evolution Fresh orange juice they know and love year-round.”

Evolution Fresh represents a rare combination of premium, cold-pressed quality and a world-class supply chain infrastructure. The brand harvests and fresh presses 21 different kinds of fruits and vegetables at its recently built Juicery in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The facility is recognized as a platinum TRUE Zero Waste facility.

*Circana, US Food, Latest 52 weeks ending 5-17-26.

About Generous Brands

Generous Brands brings fresh, vibrant nutrition to market through its leading brands, Bolthouse Farms, Health-Ade, Evolution Fresh, and SAMBAZON beverages. Bolthouse Farms is a pre-eminent provider of chilled juice, smoothies, shakes, and protein drinks. Health-Ade is the fastest growing kombucha brand, dedicated to creating bubbly beverages that boost gut health. Evolution Fresh is a premier cold-pressed juice brand with national availability. And SAMBAZON beverages bottle the superfruit power of açaí in juice and natural energy cans. To learn more, please visit www.generousbrands.com.