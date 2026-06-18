AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everlake Life Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Everlake Life Insurance Company and Everlake Assurance Company, collectively known as Everlake Life Group (Everlake Life). Both companies are domiciled in Northbrook, IL. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Everlake Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Everlake Life is ultimately owned by Everlake Holdings, LP (Everlake) (Cayman Islands), and Blackstone Inc. (Blackstone) is the ultimate parent company of the general partner of the vehicle that owns the interests of Everlake. Everlake continues to execute on its strategy by growing premiums and assets under management through a number of annuity flow reinsurance deals, which has enhanced the overall scale and diversity of its operations.

Everlake Life’s risk-adjusted capitalization level is consistently in the strongest category, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and continues to be managed through the significant use of non-affiliate and affiliate retrocession. Everlake Life has retroceded a high portion of its assumed reinsurance business to reinsurance partners, Everlake Reinsurance Ltd. and Herald Reinsurance Ltd., both domiciled in the Cayman Islands. These offshore reinsurers are not directly part of the rated group. Everlake Life benefits from Blackstone’s ability to raise capital as demonstrated by its track record of establishing and growing reinsurance sidecar companies. Blackstone also provides investment management expertise via agreements with Blackstone Credit and Insurance. Everlake Life has increasing allocations to rated alternatives, less-liquid private placement fixed-income securities, and mortgage loans.

AM Best will continue to monitor the group’s capitalization, investment performance and risk management, and overall ERM program against planned growth initiatives.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.