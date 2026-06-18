Sofive Soccer Centers Selects Square to Power Its 22-Location National Footprint

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that Sofive Soccer Centers, the leading modern indoor soccer operator in the United States, has selected Square as its unified commerce platform. Operating 22 centers across 12 cities and 10 states, Sofive offers a full range of soccer and community programming – from field rentals and adult leagues to youth academies, private events, and on-site food and beverage. Square now powers Sofive’s concessions, events, loyalty, and online ordering operations across its national network, giving the business a single platform to manage the complexity of multi-revenue-stream, multi-location operations.

From One Field to a Coast-to-Coast Soccer Community

Sofive launched in 2015 with one center in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, and a vision to build the future of urban soccer. Over the following decade, it has expanded field by field, adding four Northeast locations between 2016 and 2019, then scaling to its current footprint of 22 centers and five clubs across the country. Today, Sofive is more than a facility operator: it is a soccer ecosystem, running clubs that compete in local, regional, and national leagues while developing players of all ages through camps, clinics, and academies. Each center serves as a hub for its local soccer community, combining high-quality small-sided fields with programming that brings the game to more people.

A Platform Built for Complexity, Without the Complexity

Sofive’s business spans multiple revenue streams, including field reservations, league and tournament registration, youth programming, food and beverage concessions, and private and corporate events. Managing those streams across locations required a technology partner that could handle operational complexity and streamline reporting. Square stood out for its ease of use, flexibility across distinct venue workflows, competitive pricing, and open API – which allowed Sofive to connect Square directly to Hydra, Sofive’s proprietary booking platform for soccer reservations.

Sofive deploys Square Register and Square Handheld for front-of-house transactions, Square for Restaurants for its concession and café operations, Square Online for ordering, Square Loyalty, and Square Team Management – giving operators at every location a consistent, centralized view of their business.

"Since transferring our entire location portfolio to Square, we've seen the power of having one platform that can handle everything from Tuesday night soccer leagues across the country to a packed watch party,” said Louis Gerbier, Chief Hospitality Officer at Sofive Soccer Centers. “Sofive exists to bring people together around the game, and Square makes sure the operational side never gets in the way of that – no matter the venue, no matter the volume."

Bringing World Soccer Events to the Local Pitch

This summer, Sofive is activating its centers around the Summer Fútbol Fest with a series of free watch parties and community tournaments running across multiple locations. At participating centers, guests can watch matches on dozens of screens while kids play pickup soccer on free fields – a combination that is unique to Sofive and central to its mission of growing the next generation of soccer fans.

The programming spans youth and adult tournaments at locations including Meadowlands, Brooklyn, Elkins Park, Columbia, Raleigh, Los Angeles, Bay area, Rockville, and others. Square supports the full operational layer behind these events: processing concessions, driving loyalty, and enabling the fast, reliable checkout experience that high-traffic event days demand.

“Sofive has built something genuinely rare: a place where the love of the game and the infrastructure to support it exist in the same space,” said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block. “Their business brings together national fields, food, events, leagues, and community programming under one roof, across 22 locations. Square gives them the foundation to run all of it seamlessly, so their teams can stay focused on the in-person experience they’ve built rather than getting bogged down by the technology behind it.”

Ready to Kick-Off What’s Next

With 22 centers and five clubs already operating across the country, Sofive is positioned for continued expansion. Square’s platform scales with the business, whether Sofive is opening a new center, launching a new programming format, or activating around a moment like the Summer Fútbol Fest. The combination of Square’s front-of-house tools, centralized reporting, and open API means Sofive can grow without rebuilding its operational stack each time.

To learn more about how Square powers fitness businesses, visit:

https://squareup.com/us/en/industry/fitness

About Sofive Soccer Centers

Sofive Soccer Centers is one of the nation’s leading operators of state-of-the-art indoor soccer facilities, with 22 locations across 10 states and over 5 million visitors served annually. Sofive offers indoor and outdoor fields, recreational leagues, tournaments, and youth programming for players of all ages and skill levels. Dedicated to making soccer accessible to all, Sofive is committed to fostering thriving local soccer communities in every city it calls home. For more information, visit sofive.com.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention — the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.