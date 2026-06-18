OnMed Brings On-Site Clinical Care to Nevada's Correctional Facilities, Expanding Healthcare Access for Incarcerated Individuals

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnMed, the leader in hybrid healthcare, today announced it has been awarded a state contract with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) to deploy the OnMed CareStation™ across three correctional facilities including High Desert State Prison, Lovelock Correctional Center, and Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Selected through a formal State of Nevada competitive procurement process, the contract reinforces confidence in OnMed’s ability to deliver innovative, scalable healthcare solutions in a correctional environment.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo supported appropriations legislation to bring the project to fruition. “Expanding access to timely, high-quality medical care in Nevada's correctional facilities is critical to protecting both public safety and taxpayer dollars,” Lombardo said. "By bringing care stations directly to our facilities, we anticipate decreased overtime costs, fewer emergency medical transports, and faster treatment for our offender population. This is an innovative solution that strengthens care delivery while improving operational efficiency across NDOC.”

The patented 8×10 foot CareStation, known as a “Clinic-in-a-Box,” connects patients with licensed clinicians in real time via a built-in 55-inch high-definition screen, integrating advanced diagnostic tools including a digital stethoscope, pulse oximeter, thermal scanner, and HD camera. Patients can be seen for everyday concerns including colds, allergic reactions, and musculoskeletal complaints, as well as chronic condition monitoring and mental health screenings. The unit requires only an electrical outlet—no construction, no permanent staffing—and can be fully operational within 45 days. During a single visit, patients can receive a diagnosis, a personalized care plan, and an e-prescription in 240 languages.

Correctional healthcare systems face persistent operational pressures such as costly off-site medical transports, clinical staff stretched thin, and chronic conditions that require consistent monitoring to prevent low-acuity issues from becoming high-cost emergencies. The CareStation directly addresses these challenges by resolving non-emergent care on-site. Staff escort incarcerated individuals to the CareStation where a clinician conducts a comprehensive encounter in approximately 20 minutes. What would have otherwise required an off-site transport is resolved on-site, in real time, at a fraction of the cost.

“Correctional healthcare demands solutions that work alongside embedded systems, not complicate them,” said OnMed CEO, Karthik Ganesh. “The CareStation extends NDOC’s existing healthcare model to better support the needs of thousands of incarcerated individuals and NDOC staff. By bringing comprehensive, on-site clinical care directly into facilities, we’re helping NDOC improve access, reduce avoidable transports, and deliver consistent, high-quality care to the individuals in their custody.”

NDOC selected OnMed for its ability to operate as a seamless extension of the department’s existing healthcare model. The CareStation aligns with NDOC’s clinical systems and processes, supporting data flow and continuity within existing care infrastructure. By augmenting on-site medical staff and expanding capacity without requiring additional hiring, the CareStation helps lower reliance on overtime and reduces staffing strain.

“Adding these care stations in Nevada’s correctional facilities strengthens our ability to provide timely, efficient medical care to offenders while also being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources,” said James Dzurenda, Director of the Nevada Department of Corrections. “This technology improves access to medical care and helps ensure individuals receive critical treatment quickly. It supports the Department’s commitment to humane and ethical treatment by prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of those in our custody.”

CareStation deployments at High Desert State Prison, Lovelock Correctional Center, and Northern Nevada Correctional Center will each provide a consistent, standardized health care experience across facilities. The fully managed, turnkey model includes clinicians, technology, and operations, ensuring ease of implementation and consistent performance from day one.

About OnMed

OnMed is transforming how the world accesses healthcare. With its patented OnMed CareStation™, an 8×10 foot “Clinic-in-a-Box”, OnMed delivers comprehensive, immediate care wherever people live, work, and learn. The OnMed CareStation is a tech-enabled, AI-powered, and human-delivered platform that blends the comprehensiveness of traditional in-person care with the rapid scalability of telemedicine. Each CareStation serves as a local access point within a scalable, connected grid that delivers everyday healthcare at scale.

Powered by public-private partnerships across insurers, healthcare providers, governments, employers, and educational institutions, OnMed is redefining healthcare access, closing critical gaps, restoring trust, and strengthening the health and economic resilience of communities everywhere. Learn more at www.onmed.com.