Carte Financial Group Names Continuum the Exclusive AI Client Intelligence System for Its National Advisor Network

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carte Financial Group, the Ontario-based financial services organization, today named Continuum the exclusive AI client intelligence system for its national network of over 1000 independent advisors. The agreement brings Continuum to financial advisors at Carte Wealth Management Inc. and extends to its insurance professionals through Carte Risk Management Inc., one of Canada's fastest-growing MGAs.

Continuum strengthens the part of this business that matters most, the time our advisors spend with clients, while meeting the governance and compliance standards...it's a natural addition to the connected ecosystem we're creating for our advisors. Share

Carte was founded in 2007 on a planning-first model, in which financial planning drives the product recommendation rather than the other way around. Independently owned and present in every Canadian province, the group pairs advisor autonomy with the governance and operational support an independent practice requires. Continuum operates on a complementary belief: the surest way for an advisor to grow is exceptional client service, and technology should reduce the administrative work that competes with it.

"Technology is a core pillar of how Carte supports advisors, but we only incorporate tools that respect how independent advisors actually run their practices," said Kirk Purai, Founder and CEO of Carte Financial Group. "Continuum strengthens the part of this business that matters most, the time our advisors spend with clients, while meeting the governance and compliance standards our network is built on. It's a natural addition to the connected ecosystem we're creating for our advisors."

Carte advisors will have access to Continuum, which captures client meetings without sending a bot into the call, whether the conversation happens over Zoom, Microsoft Teams, a softphone, or across the table. Each meeting becomes a compliance-ready summary, an updated client profile, and follow-up tasks. Pages, Continuum's interactive branded microsites, give clients a polished, trackable record of every meeting. And because the Carte network spans wealth and insurance, the same system follows the client relationship wherever it goes, from portfolio reviews to policy decisions. All data remains encrypted and stored on Canadian soil.

"Carte has spent nearly two decades proving that independent advisors in Canada can have a real home, and their standards for what they put in front of advisors reflect it," said Daniel Asper, CEO and Co-Founder of Continuum. "Carte advisors are planners first. Their practices run on understanding a client's full picture, and capturing that picture is exactly what Continuum was designed to do. We're excited to put it to work across their network."

Rollout begins today, giving Carte advisors priority access to the platform under an exclusive enterprise agreement. The two companies will also co-host an onboarding webinar for Carte advisors in July.

About Continuum

Continuum (oncontinuum.com) is the AI system behind Canada’s best advisors, combining botless meeting capture, smart client profiles, task automation, and Pages — interactive branded client deliverables — in a single desktop application. Headquartered in Toronto, Continuum is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, PIPEDA-compliant, and Canadian data resident. Learn more at oncontinuum.com.

About Carte Financial Group

Carte Financial Group is a Canadian financial services organization built to support and empower independent advisors. With a national presence across insurance and wealth, Carte provides the infrastructure, partnerships, and operational discipline advisors need to build, grow, and sustain successful practices on their own terms. Designed as the home of the independent advisor, Carte’s model respects advisor autonomy while delivering the modern systems, governance, and support required in an increasingly complex regulatory and client environment. Learn more at cartefinancial.com.