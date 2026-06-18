GRU Space and KETIV Technologies Announce Collaboration with Synopsys, Supporting GRU Space's Mission to Enable Humanity's Long-Term Presence on the Moon

SAN FRANCISCO & BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRU Space is working with KETIV Technologies and using Synopsys’ simulation solutions to help validate technologies intended for sustained operations on the Moon.

"Ansys tools are helping our GRU team accelerate the development and testing of our flight hardware, which is critical to ensuring mission success towards the construction of the world's first hotel on the Moon and laying the foundation for a moon base." Share

As GRU Space prepares for Mission I, a key milestone in its roadmap toward lunar construction and habitation, the company has selected Ansys simulation solutions from Synopsys. With implementation and engineering support from KETIV, GRU Space will use simulation to validate flight hardware, evaluate mission-critical technologies, and reduce engineering risk across launch, deployment, and lunar operations.

“At GRU, we're excited to partner with Synopsys as we embark on our historic mission to make humanity's first bricks on the Moon next year. Ansys tools are helping our GRU team accelerate the development and testing of our flight hardware, which is critical to ensuring mission success towards the construction of the world's first hotel on the Moon and laying the foundation for a moon base.”

— Skyler Chan, Founder, GRU Space

Building for space cannot rely on physical testing alone. Mission success depends on understanding how systems will perform through launch, transit, deployment, and operation in environments that are difficult or impossible to fully replicate on Earth. Using Ansys multiphysics simulation, GRU Space is advancing development with greater confidence while reducing risk before hardware ever leaves the ground.

“Having worked in the space industry at Planet Labs, I've seen firsthand how critical simulation is for helping innovative teams move quickly while maintaining engineering rigor. GRU Space is pursuing a bold vision, and we're excited to support their efforts with Ansys technology as they work toward Mission I and the future of lunar infrastructure.”

— Garrick Ballantine, Chief Revenue Officer, KETIV Technologies