Veeam and HPE Expand Private Cloud Innovation for AI and Modern Virtualized Workloads

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover--Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today at HPE Discover announced expanded joint innovation to help organizations modernize and scale private cloud – from AI-ready infrastructure and validated designs to repeatable, partner-ready packaging for faster deployments. Building on the companies’ alliance and the Data Resilience by Design – a framework that makes resilience the foundation for secure, governed and recoverable data – Veeam and HPE are advancing new capabilities focused on accelerating private cloud adoption with simpler architectures, safer AI data pipelines, and faster time-to-value.

“AI will transform the enterprise, but only if leaders can trust the data that powers it. That trust starts with resilience – knowing data is protected, recoverable, and governed end-to-end," said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. Share

“Private cloud is evolving fast as customers want cloud agility with greater control, stronger governance, and the ability to operationalize AI closer to their data,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam. “AI will transform the enterprise, but only if leaders can trust the data that powers it. That trust starts with resilience – knowing data is protected, recoverable, and governed end-to-end. Together with HPE, Veeam is bringing that trust layer to private clouds with validated designs and partner-ready solutions to help customers protect and govern their data, reduce risk across AI pipelines, and accelerate business outcomes without sacrificing performance or agility.”

HPE Private Cloud AI: New Validated Designs for AI-Ready Private Cloud Deployments

Veeam and HPE will release new validated designs for HPE Private Cloud AI to help customers deploy secure, AI-ready private environments. HPE Private Cloud AI is a turnkey AI factory co-engineered with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio and is designed to deliver a complete, secure AI workbench with a unified data lakehouse, deployable models, and agentic use cases. With data sovereignty requirements expanding globally and AI ethics expectations moving from policy statements to operational mandates, organizations need practical architectures that protect data, strengthen recoverability, and improve confidence in AI data handling.

“Enterprises are choosing private cloud to meet performance and sovereignty requirements while putting the right guardrails in place for AI,” said Patrick Osborne, SVP of technology acceleration for hybrid cloud, HPE. “With these new validated designs for HPE Private Cloud AI and our expanded collaboration with Veeam, we’re giving customers a ready-to-run path to deploy AI closer to their data, combining proven infrastructure with stronger governance and greater confidence in how AI data is prepared, handled, and protected as they move from pilots to production.”

The validated designs will include:

Veeam Data Platform and Veeam Kasten, both part of the Veeam DataAI™ Command Platform, supporting operational continuity for virtualized and Kubernetes-based workloads that power AI initiatives

Safe data ingestion to help organizations prepare and ingest data for AI use cases with stronger controls and confidence in data handling complementing HPE AI Essentials that manages the model development and deployment lifecycle

These validated designs reduce deployment complexity and help customers move from AI pilots to production faster, while maintaining operational safeguards appropriate for enterprise private cloud.

Resilient HPE Private Cloud: Repeatable, Partner-Ready Private Cloud

In support of HPE’s recent unified private cloud announcement, HPE and Veeam are enabling partners with sizing tools and smart templates to more easily position and deliver resilient private cloud deployments using HPE Private Cloud PC3000 with HPE Morpheus Software VM Essentials. The goal is to help partners standardize designs, streamline scoping, and accelerate delivery so customers can expand private cloud footprints with greater predictability and reduced operational overhead with Veeam and HPE Private Cloud.

To further simplify adoption and modernization, Veeam is also providing a practical migration guide for moving vSphere VMs to virtual machines on HPE Morpheus. HPE Private Cloud using the Veeam Data Platform helps customers and partners plan and execute transitions as they evolve their private cloud strategies, while maintaining the resilience and recoverability required for business-critical workloads.

Expanding the Private Cloud Roadmap to Include Security, Governance, and AI Trust

As AI shifts from assistive tools to autonomous agents acting on enterprise data at machine speed, organizations face a growing gap between confidence in AI readiness and the ability to produce audit-ready evidence that data pipelines, access controls, governance, and recovery can stand up to board, audit, and regulatory scrutiny. AI confidence is high, but confidence alone does not scale, which is why Veeam and HPE are focused on helping customers operationalize AI trust, not just aspire to it.

The Veeam DataAI Command Platform is the industry's first unified data and AI trust infrastructure for the agentic era. The platform unifies key domains, including DataAI Security, DataAI Governance, DataAI Compliance, DataAI Privacy, and DataAI Resilience, powered by the DataAI Command Graph – Veeam's intelligence layer powering the entire platform which includes hundreds of connectors across every cloud, SaaS application, and on-premises environment.

Building on Data Resilience by Design, the companies are expanding their collaboration to connect resilience outcomes – protection, recoverability, and clean restore – with the governance and controls required for trusted AI. To help close this execution gap, HPE Services will serve as a pilot partner for Veeam’s new Data and AI Trust Maturity Model, a research-informed and customer-validated framework that gives leaders a clear, objective way to assess where they truly stand, benchmark progress, and prioritize the capabilities required to strengthen trust readiness across four core pillars: Understood, Secured, Resilient, and Unleashed.

Through this collaboration, Veeam and HPE will help customers move from AI experimentation to trusted execution – improving visibility and governance, reducing risk across AI data pipelines, and ensuring the ability to recover clean, trusted data when it matters most.

Veeam at HPE Discover 2026

Veeam (Booth #2039) is an exclusive sponsor of the HPE Virtualization and CloudOps Hub at HPE Discover 2026, underscoring the companies’ continued commitment to advancing private cloud innovation for modern virtualized workloads and AI-ready environments.

For more information on the Veeam and HPE alliance visit https://www.veeam.com/solutions/alliance-partner/hpe.html or www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® Software is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.