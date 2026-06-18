Pearl and ClearDent Partner to Expand Access to Dental AI Disease Detection in Canada

LOS ANGELES & BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and ClearDent, the leading dental software solution for Canadian dentists, today announced a partnership that will integrate Pearl's Second Opinion® chairside radiologic dental AI disease detection software with ClearDentʼs imaging toolset. As a member of ClearDent's Developer Program, Pearl will begin distributing Second Opinion® to ClearDent practices in Canada as an API-based integration available within ClearDent's practice management solution.

The partnership will bring the full range of benefits of AI-assisted clinical care to a Canadian practitioner cohort that has established itself as among the most tech-forward in the world.

"Our partnership with ClearDent will markedly accelerate access to the power and benefits of AI for dental practices and clinicians throughout Canada," said Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl. "Second Opinion® enables dentists to deliver higher quality and more standardized care for patients, and with ClearDent as a partner, more dental patients across Canada will see those benefits in their treatment outcomes."

Pearl's Second Opinion® software delivers pathology detection for an array of conditions, including caries, calculus, and periapical radiolucency, among others. Through ClearDent's Developer Program, Pearl's API integration will allow practitioners to bring AI to bear seamlessly within their existing real-time clinical workflow providing a more powerful lens through which to view radiographs and develop diagnoses.

"Our partnership with Pearl is a proud addition to our growing partner ecosystem, and a logical step in our quest to further support Canadian dentists," said Karl Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Business Development at ClearDent. "Through our work together, we're helping those in the industry embrace the future of dentistry and incorporate the most innovative solutions in order to streamline and improve their practices."

With Second Opinion® recognized globally, having received clearance in Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, Pearl and ClearDent look forward to supporting Canadian dental professionals through joint educational initiatives, webinars, and events that advance the adoption of AI in everyday clinical practice.

About Pearl

Pearl is a dental AI company committed to enhancing how patient care is delivered. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

About ClearDent

ClearDent is a Canadian dental practice management platform trusted by practices nationwide since 2002. The platform integrates scheduling, charting, treatment planning, billing, imaging, and patient engagement into a unified, secure system built specifically for Canadian regulatory and privacy standards. ClearDent empowers dental teams to operate efficiently while delivering an exceptional patient experience. Visit www.cleardent.com.