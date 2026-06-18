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AyrKing Launches Online Food Prep Platform to Help Operators Optimize Every Stage of Production

AyrKing's new Food Prep Platform walks foodservice operators through questions about their operation to recommend equipment that saves time, labor and money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AyrKing, a leading manufacturer of food preparation equipment for commercial kitchens, has launched its Food Prep Platform. The online resource helps foodservice operators improve efficiency, consistency, and profitability at every stage of preparation.

Decades of food prep expertise now at your fingertips.

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The platform draws on decades of AyrKing food prep expertise. It pairs an interactive product recommendation tool with educational guides for each major preparation process.

The recommendation tool walks operators through questions about their specific operation then identifies the AyrKing products best suited to their workflow, space, and volume.

The platform also offers educational pages for each step of the prep process. These guides address common pain points and share best practices for every stage. Operators can explore guidance for seven preparation processes:

  • Battering
  • Blending
  • Breading
  • Marinating
  • Mixing
  • Sifting
  • Stirring

The educational content helps operators improve their methods whether or not they buy AyrKing equipment.

“Optimizing the food prep process is the key to reducing costs and perfecting the final product,” said Jim Bell, president of AyrKing. “The Food Prep Platform puts our expertise in operators’ hands, helping them find the right approach to fit their kitchens.”

The Food Prep Platform is available now. To explore it, visit ayrking.com/food-prep-platform/.

About AyrKing

As a leading manufacturer of food prep equipment, AyrKing offers durable, efficient products that allow operators to more quickly and consistently prep the foods customers love.

The AyrKing team has been engineering foodservice equipment solutions in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1972 — products built to deliver unmatched reliability and a perfectly prepared menu item every time. Today, their products are in use in more than 100,000 locations around the world, serving many large, international QSR chains. For more information, visit www.ayrking.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Autumn Nicholson
VantagePoint Marketing
anicholson@vantagep.com
864.331.1296

Industry:

AyrKing

Release Summary
AyrKing launches its Food Prep Platform, an online tool that recommends equipment to help operators save time, labor and money.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Autumn Nicholson
VantagePoint Marketing
anicholson@vantagep.com
864.331.1296

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