FreeCast Launches Starlink Business Connectivity Solutions Through Strategic Reseller Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAST), a technology company providing streaming media aggregation, distribution, and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, today announced it has entered into a reseller agreement for Starlink Business services. This agreement enables FreeCast to offer enterprise-grade satellite broadband connectivity alongside its growing portfolio of media, television, advertising, and digital engagement solutions.

The agreement expands FreeCast's ability to serve commercial, institutional, and community-focused organizations seeking both broadband connectivity and digital media services through a unified platform.

"Connectivity and content have historically been delivered separately," said William Mobley, Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast. "This relationship allows FreeCast to combine enterprise broadband access with streaming television, local content, advertising, community engagement, and digital commerce solutions, creating a more comprehensive offering for organizations serving large groups of consumers."

Expanding Opportunities Across Multiple Vertical Markets

Through the combination of Starlink Business connectivity and FreeCast's platform technologies, FreeCast intends to target a variety of enterprise and community markets, including:

Multifamily housing communities

Student housing and campus living

Hotels and hospitality properties

Healthcare and hospital systems

Senior living communities

Homeowner associations and master-planned communities

Municipal and public-sector deployments

Tribal broadband initiatives

Rural and underserved markets

RV resorts and campground operators

Maritime and remote-location facilities

Combining Connectivity with Media and Community Engagement

FreeCast believes broadband connectivity increasingly serves as the foundation for digital media consumption, local communications, and consumer engagement.

By integrating Starlink Business connectivity with FreeCast's technology stack, customers may gain access to solutions including:

White-label streaming television platforms

Local and regional content aggregation

Broadcast Enabled Streaming TV (BEST)

Community information channels

Local news, weather, and sports portals

Subscription management and billing tools

Advertising and sponsorship platforms

E-commerce and consumer engagement services

Hospitality entertainment systems

Property communications and resident engagement tools

Multiple Potential Revenue Streams

The combined offering may enable participating organizations to pursue multiple monetization strategies through a single deployment, including:

Broadband service revenues

Managed technology service fees

Streaming television subscription revenues

Premium television and content package commissions

Advertising and sponsorship revenues

Local business marketing programs

Community channel sponsorships

Sports and event distribution revenues

Hospitality entertainment revenues

E-commerce and affiliate commerce opportunities

Platform licensing and white-label service revenues

Management believes the ability to pair broadband connectivity with media, advertising, and digital engagement services may create opportunities for customers to increase the value of their connectivity investments while enhancing the experience delivered to residents, guests, patients, students, and community members.

Supporting the Future of Connected Communities

FreeCast believes the convergence of broadband, streaming media, local information, and digital commerce represents an increasingly important opportunity for organizations seeking to build stronger connections with their audiences. The addition of Starlink Business services further expands FreeCast's ability to deliver integrated solutions that combine connectivity, entertainment, information, and engagement through a single platform.

About FreeCast, Inc.

FreeCast provides streaming media aggregation, digital television distribution, advertising technology, and Platform-as-a-Service solutions that help organizations deploy branded media experiences across connected devices. FreeCast's technology platform supports content discovery, subscription management, advertising monetization, local media distribution, and consumer engagement across television, mobile, and web environments.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility” and “anticipate,” or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.