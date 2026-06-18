Craig Hospital Joins SCI Ventures as Alliance Partner to Accelerate Innovation in Spinal Cord Injury

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Craig Hospital, a nationally recognized neurorehabilitation and research hospital specialized in the care of individuals who have sustained spinal cord and brain injuries, announced today it is joining SCI Ventures as an Alliance Partner, reinforcing a shared commitment to bring new therapies to persons living with paralysis.

“Joining SCI Ventures as an Alliance Partner reflects Craig Hospital’s commitment to rapidly translating science into meaningful outcomes for individuals living with spinal cord injury.” Share

Through the partnership, Craig Hospital will invest in SCI Ventures, join the fund’s board of directors, and contribute clinical expertise and direct connection to the patient community to advance the fund’s mission.

“We are excited to join SCI Ventures. We look forward to working alongside like-minded colleagues to improve the lives of persons living with spinal cord injuries in ways that support functional recovery and independence,” said Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, President and CEO of Craig Hospital.

SCI Ventures is the first specialist venture fund dedicated to paralysis, created to bridge the early-stage funding gap that has long slowed the translation of promising neuroscience discoveries into clinical impact.

Co-founded in 2023 by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, Shepherd Center, Wings for Life, Spinal Research, and Promobilia Foundation, the initiative is accelerating a new wave of innovation in neuro-restoration. SCI Ventures has built a portfolio of eight biotech and neurotechnology companies, with six already advancing programs in human studies, and has attracted more than $500 million in follow-on investments from top-tier VCs.

Portfolio companies include ONWARD Medical, targeted spinal stimulation and first ever FDA-approved therapy in chronic SCI; EG427, developing a targeted gene therapy for bladder dysfunction; and Healx AI, applying artificial intelligence to identify and rapidly advance repurposed drugs for SCI.

“Joining SCI Ventures as an Alliance Partner reflects Craig Hospital’s commitment to rapidly translating science into meaningful outcomes for individuals living with spinal cord injury,” said Candy Tefertiller, PT, DPT, Ph.D., NCS, Executive Director of Research and Evaluation at Craig Hospital.

“Success requires rallying the global spinal cord injury ecosystem around innovation,” said Adrien Cohen, Founding Managing Director of SCI Ventures. “Craig Hospital’s clinical and research leadership and deep connection to the SCI community will be invaluable as we translate promising breakthroughs into therapies that reach patients faster.”

About Craig Hospital

Craig Hospital is a nationally recognized neurorehabilitation and research hospital specialized in the care of individuals who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is an independent, not-for-profit, 93-bed hospital providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, neurorehabilitation, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig’s patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for 36 consecutive years and received its fifth, five-year recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2025. Craig is regularly ranked by employees as a USA TODAY Top Workplace and a Denver Post Top Workplace. craighospital.org

About SCI Ventures

SCI Ventures is the world’s first mission-driven fund focused on neuro-restoration and paralysis. Co-founded by leading global foundations and advised by world-class neuroscientists, SCI Ventures aims to catalyze the development of the next generation of treatments with an emphasis on technology to restore function and cure-oriented therapies. SCI Ventures pairs capital with strategic support, clinical validation, and access to a global network of partners to de-risk innovation and accelerate patient impact.

More information about SCI Ventures and its portfolio can be found at https://www.sciventures.com/