Moss Launches First Professional Sports Sponsorship with Rising Golfer Frankie Harris

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moss, a top-ranked national construction firm, today announced its first professional sports sponsorship through a partnership with South Florida golfer Frankie Harris as he begins his professional golf career on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“At Moss, we believe in investing in people, relationships, and the communities we serve,” said Scott Moss, CEO of Moss. Share

Harris recently made his professional debut at the 2026 OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank following an accomplished All-American collegiate career at the University of South Carolina. He will compete on the Korn Ferry Tour throughout the 2026 season.

The partnership marks a milestone for Moss as the company continues expanding its national presence while investing in authentic, relationship-driven opportunities. Moss first sponsored Harris during the 2025 U.S. Open Championship while he competed as an amateur, and the partnership naturally evolved as he began his professional career.

“At Moss, we believe in investing in people, relationships, and the communities we serve,” said Scott Moss, CEO of Moss. “Frankie is beginning an exciting new chapter in his career, and we’re proud to support him as he takes this next step.”

The sponsorship includes Moss logo placement during Korn Ferry Tour events, along with opportunities for social media collaboration, client engagement, and community-focused activations throughout the season.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support Moss has shown me throughout my journey,” said Frankie Harris. “Being a part of the Moss Family as I begin this next chapter gives me a lot of confidence and motivation.”

The partnership also reflects Moss’ longstanding connection to sports through its work building and renovating major sports and entertainment venues across the country. Moss’ sports portfolio includes loanDepot park in Miami, the Miami Dolphins training facility, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix infrastructure, and projects for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The company is also leading the $182 million renovation of Toyota Stadium — home of Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas and the National Soccer Hall of Fame — while currently building Texas Health Mansfield Stadium, a new professional soccer venue in North Texas expected to serve as a team base camp site ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For more information about Moss, visit www.moss.com.

About Moss:

Moss is a national, privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management, solar EPC, and design-build. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, wood-frame multi-family, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, K-12 and higher education, solar energy and battery storage, and sports. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as the nation’s top solar contractor and one of the top 50 general contractors. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement, and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.