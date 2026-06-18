Huntington Bank and True Link Win 2026 Banking Tech Award for Best Bank-Fintech Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) and True Link have been named the winner of the Best Bank-Fintech Partnership at the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA, honoring their work to build the first fully integrated family banking platform offered at scale.

This partnership allows us to serve the entire household as one connected relationship, bringing together the tools and protections people need in one place. Share

More than 100 million Americans help manage the finances of a loved one, yet no bank has served those relationships as a single, connected experience. Huntington and True Link built one together: a platform spanning teens, older adults and the head-of-household customers who support them, delivered through Huntington deposit products and debit cards, inside the existing Huntington mobile app, under a single login.

Since launching in early 2025, the offering has protected families, brought new households to the bank and grown deposits. Family banking is proving to be a key driver of customer choice. One-third of account holders are new to Huntington and switched specifically for this offering, bringing their relationships and deposits with them. When a bank can support the teen, the parent and the aging relative as one connected relationship, it becomes the natural choice for the entire household.

“At Huntington, we’re focused on helping people get more from their money by being a trusted resource during the moments that matter most—especially when it comes to caring for their families,” said Brant Standridge, president of consumer and regional banking at Huntington. “This partnership allows us to serve the entire household as one connected relationship, bringing together the tools and protections people need in one place. It’s a meaningful step forward in how we deliver for our customers and continue to grow with them over time.”

The partnership pairs Huntington's significant market reach and millions of deep customer relationships with True Link's 13 years building innovative products for families – serving kids and teens, older adults, people in recovery and adults with disabilities – and the technical depth to integrate that experience natively into a top 10 commercial bank’s own app and infrastructure.

"Huntington had the vision to make family banking a core part of who they are," said Kai Stinchcombe, CEO and co-founder of True Link. "The outcomes speak for themselves. What's equally worth recognizing is the quality of the partnership – the trust, the shared learning, the willingness to build something neither of us could have built alone. Huntington earns this award every day, and we're fortunate to be in it with them."

About Huntington Bank

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $285 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About True Link Financial

True Link powers leading family banking experiences. With over a decade of proven impact and an 80+ NPS, the company’s platform is purpose-built to support older adults, teens, people with disabilities, individuals in recovery, and others who rely on trusted support to manage their finances. True Link helps banks, credit unions, nonprofits, government programs, and other partners offer customizable spending settings, caregiver-managed account features, and fraud prevention tools that help protect loved ones while preserving their dignity and independence. Its subsidiary True Link Financial Advisors, LLC manages nearly $2 billion in assets.1

Learn more at www.truelinkfinancial.com.

1 - Investment management services are provided through True Link Financial Advisors, LLC, registered with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply skill or training nor does it constitute an endorsement by the SEC. Assets under management with True Link Financial Advisors, LLC as of 02/01/2026.