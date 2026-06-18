WPP Enterprise Solutions Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Operationalize Agentic AI for Leading Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WPP Enterprise Solutions, the global business transformation operating unit of WPP, today announced it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The agreement accelerates how enterprise brands close the gap between AI experimentation and scaled business impact across commerce, customer experience, and marketing operations.

The prevalence of AI in everyday life has made instant, intelligent, personalized experiences the baseline consumer expectation. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 60% of brands will use agentic AI to deliver streamlined one-to-one interactions. Consumers now expect every touchpoint to be intelligent, contextual, and autonomous.

Through this SCA, WPP Enterprise Solutions brings engineering depth and creative-to-commerce expertise to AWS generative and agentic AI capabilities, delivering production-grade AI systems at the speed and scale enterprise customers need to meet consumer demand.

From AI Pilots to Production

WPP Enterprise Solutions is the AWS Consulting Partner within WPP that specializes in agentic commerce and customer experience. Its engineers write the code, deploy the agents, and operate the AI, bridging the gap between creative strategy and production-grade technology.

At the center of the collaboration is a portfolio of production-ready offerings built on AWS:

Amazon Marketing Cloud Center of Excellence. Extends the content and data foundation into audience intelligence and measurement, connecting creative production directly to commerce outcomes on AWS.

Extends the content and data foundation into audience intelligence and measurement, connecting creative production directly to commerce outcomes on AWS. Composable Content Engine. Built on Amazon Bedrock and available in AWS Marketplace, this subscription-based platform enables franchisees, dealers, and local markets to create brand-compliant creative assets at scale with governance from day one. Enterprise clients have achieved up to 90% reduction in production time and 40% reduction in content costs.

Built on Amazon Bedrock and available in AWS Marketplace, this subscription-based platform enables franchisees, dealers, and local markets to create brand-compliant creative assets at scale with governance from day one. Enterprise clients have achieved up to 90% reduction in production time and 40% reduction in content costs. Agentic CX and Commerce Accelerators. Production-ready accelerators available through AWS Marketplace give enterprises a governed path from pilot to full-scale deployment of autonomous marketing, personalization, and commerce workflows.

"This collaboration with AWS is about one thing: helping our clients turn generative and agentic AI from experiments into operating systems for their businesses," said Jeff Geheb, Global CEO, WPP Enterprise Solutions. "Enterprise leaders are past the pilot stage. They need AI that ships, scales, and delivers measurable ROI with the rigor that boards and C-suites now demand. We already build and operate production AI on AWS for the world's biggest brands. This SCA reinforces the shared commitment, engineering depth, and go-to-market alignment to deliver at even greater scale."

"AI is becoming the operating layer for commerce and customer experience," said Ruba Borno, Vice President of Global Specialists and Partners at AWS. "This collaboration proves what's possible when you combine deep transformation expertise with a platform purpose-built for AI at scale. WPP Enterprise Solutions engineers build and operate production AI directly on AWS for some of the world's most recognizable brands, and together we're scaling a proven model that's already delivering measurable outcomes for customers."

Customer Proof Point: United Rentals

United Rentals (NYSE: URI), the world's largest equipment rental company, shows what scaled AI built by WPP Enterprise Solutions on AWS can deliver in practice. Through the collaboration, WPP Enterprise Solutions and United Rentals built Equipment Agent — an omni-channel AI-powered equipment identification solution live across unitedrentals.com and AI platforms. First launched on Amazon Bedrock Agents and since evolved onto Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, the solution grounds its selections in Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Bases vectorized in Amazon OpenSearch:

One of the first AI-powered recommendation solutions of its kind in the equipment rental industry

Approximately 70% improvement in helping customers find the right equipment for their projects based on internal testing

United Rentals expects to continue to scale AI applications on AWS, including capabilities built on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon OpenSearch.

"We built Equipment Agent to meet customers where they already plan their work — on unitedrentals.com and across the AI assistants, anywhere AI is becoming part of how the job gets done. With WPP Enterprise Solutions engineering and Amazon Bedrock anchoring it, we have moved generative and agentic AI from ideas to production at the pace our business demands and believe this SCA supports continued development," said Tony Leopold, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, United Rentals.

Building on AWS for Leading Brands

WPP Enterprise Solutions is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with AWS-certified consultants, a dedicated Amazon Marketing Cloud Center of Excellence, and production deployments across commerce, customer experience, data, and customer service, with Amazon Bedrock anchoring the generative and agentic AI layer.

For more information, please visit https://www.wpp.com/en/wpp-enterprise-solutions.

ABOUT WPP ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

WPP Enterprise Solutions designs, builds, and operates the growth systems that competitive businesses rely on. WPP Enterprise Solutions is recognized for its innovative business transformation work on behalf of global clients and works alongside best-in-class partners to deliver transformation solutions tailored to the needs of our clients’ businesses. WPP Enterprise Solutions is a global business powered by 12,000 experts who operate across 40+ markets in North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

WPP Enterprise Solutions is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP). For more information, visit https://www.wpp.com/en/wpp-enterprise-solutions.