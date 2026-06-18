Neat and Kinly Secure Global Mastery Partner Status to Accelerate Intelligent Platform Deployment

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neat, the industry’s first AI-native hardware and software platform for workplace collaboration, and Kinly, a global leader in AV and unified communications integration, today announced a global partnership. Kinly has been designated a Mastery partner, the highest tier in Neat’s Global Partner Program, specifically for its technical expertise and global enterprise deployment capabilities.

Kinly’s global network and technical depth make them the ideal Mastery Partner to deploy Neat’s AI-native collaboration platform. Share

The strategic alliance instantly mobilizes Neat’s video portfolio with Kinly’s global network of customers, providing a single, standardized, end-to-end solution for enterprise modernization. This collaboration ensures customers worldwide can seamlessly deploy intelligent meeting room technology to transform their workplace collaboration environments.

"Kinly’s global network and technical depth make them the ideal Mastery Partner to deploy Neat’s AI-native collaboration platform,” said Martijn Blokland, Neat's VP & GM International. “This strategic alignment ensures that enterprises everywhere can immediately access and standardize on the future of intelligent meeting spaces.”

The Kinly partnership represents a new high watermark for Neat’s Global Partner Program. Kinly’s critical strategic presence in key markets like the Americas immediately accelerates the deployment of Neat’s intelligent collaboration spaces.

“The Americas market is demanding a definitive shift away from legacy collaboration environments,” said Rick Hill, Neat's VP & GM, Americas. “Kinly achieving Mastery status globally, driven by their significant presence here, is a powerful validation that the industry’s most capable integrators are choosing Neat to replace the complexity and cost of older vendors. This partnership is a clear signal that the era of complex, legacy video systems is over.”

"Partnering with Neat at the Mastery level is a natural step forward for Kinly,” said James Copperthite, Chief Revenue Officer. “Neat's AI-native platform represents the next generation of meeting room technology, and our clients are demanding exactly this kind of intelligent, simple, and scalable solution. This collaboration immediately allows us to deliver the world's most advanced, standardized workplace technology with unmatched speed and confidence. Joint go-to-market activities and customer deployments across Kinly's global network are now taking effect immediately.”

As part of its integrated AV and managed service offerings, Kinly will deploy Neat's full video portfolio to enterprise clients. This enables customers to quickly standardize smarter, more productive collaboration environments, supporting all workplace needs from personal devices and huddle rooms to dedicated conference and collaboration spaces.

The Mastery partner designation confirms Kinly’s achievement of the highest standards of product knowledge, installation expertise, and customer success delivery. This premier status provides Kinly with Neat’s deepest commercial incentives, technical resources, and joint go-to-market support, ensuring enterprises worldwide receive the fastest, most confident deployments and benefit from the full value of the Neat platform.

About Kinly

Kinly is a world leader in workplace experiences, formed through the integration of Yorktel and Kinly. It brings together expertise in collaboration, systems integration, managed services, and events to deliver transformative solutions for global organizations with complex, business-critical needs. With 1,400+ employees across 25 offices worldwide, Kinly delivers secure, sustainably designed, and high-quality AV and UC solutions through a vendor-agnostic approach and a unique global delivery model. Its capabilities include AI-powered workplace services, digital signage, and 24/7 global support, enabling organizations to create smarter, more connected work environments. For more information, visit kinly.com

About Neat

Neat transforms passive rooms into thinking environments with smarter, simpler video devices powered by distributed intelligence. Open by design and built for every space, Neat devices sense, respond, and coordinate seamlessly to support more natural collaboration through meeting experiences shaped around human behavior. Compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and flexible BYOD workflows, Neat devices deliver fast deployment, intuitive management, and exceptional audio and video quality. Founded in Oslo, Neat has a passionate global team redefining how people meet and collaborate. Learn more at neat.no.