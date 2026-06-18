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AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Juniata Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Juniata Mutual Insurance Company (JMIC) (McAlisterville, PA).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect JMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks reflects pressure on JMIC’s operating performance assessment, driven by elevated underwriting losses over the most recent three-year period and though the first quarter of 2026. Underwriting profitability has been impacted by frequent and severe large losses in addition to inflation and rising reinsurance costs. While management has implemented various profitability measures to address the deterioration in operating performance, such as increasing deductibles, tightening policy language and non-renewing accounts, the overall effectiveness of these actions remains to be seen.

JMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, continues to be supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), relatively low underwriting and reserve leverage, strong liquidity measures and a comprehensive reinsurance program.

JMIC’s limited business profile assessment is indicative of its geographical and product risk concentrations as a writer of primarily personal property insurance in Pennsylvania, which leaves results susceptible to weather and regulatory risk. In addition, the limited business profile assessment reflects its high property lines exposure.

JMIC’s ERM remains appropriate, inclusive of a formal enterprise risk management framework that remains appropriate for the complexity of its moderate risk profile, as well as a comprehensive reinsurance program which is a key component of its ERM strategy.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Brinda Shah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1767
brinda.shah@ambest.com

Janet Hernandez
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2484
janet.hernandez@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

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Contacts

Brinda Shah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1767
brinda.shah@ambest.com

Janet Hernandez
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2484
janet.hernandez@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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