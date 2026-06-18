AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Juniata Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Juniata Mutual Insurance Company (JMIC) (McAlisterville, PA).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect JMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks reflects pressure on JMIC’s operating performance assessment, driven by elevated underwriting losses over the most recent three-year period and though the first quarter of 2026. Underwriting profitability has been impacted by frequent and severe large losses in addition to inflation and rising reinsurance costs. While management has implemented various profitability measures to address the deterioration in operating performance, such as increasing deductibles, tightening policy language and non-renewing accounts, the overall effectiveness of these actions remains to be seen.

JMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, continues to be supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), relatively low underwriting and reserve leverage, strong liquidity measures and a comprehensive reinsurance program.

JMIC’s limited business profile assessment is indicative of its geographical and product risk concentrations as a writer of primarily personal property insurance in Pennsylvania, which leaves results susceptible to weather and regulatory risk. In addition, the limited business profile assessment reflects its high property lines exposure.

JMIC’s ERM remains appropriate, inclusive of a formal enterprise risk management framework that remains appropriate for the complexity of its moderate risk profile, as well as a comprehensive reinsurance program which is a key component of its ERM strategy.

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