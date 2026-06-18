Voro Therapeutics and Alloy Therapeutics Enter Strategic Research Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation Masked T-Cell Engager Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voro Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing tumor-activated biologics designed to improve the therapeutic index of immune therapies, and Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to empowering the global biologics community, today announced a strategic research collaboration focused on the discovery and development of next-generation masked T-cell engager (TCE) therapeutics.

The collaboration combines Voro's proprietary tumor-activated biologics platform and experience in T-cell engager development with Alloy's optimized CD3 antibodies and multispecific engineering expertise to develop novel immunotherapies designed to selectively activate immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while minimizing activity in healthy tissues.

TCEs have demonstrated significant therapeutic potential across a broad range of cancers but are often limited by systemic toxicities associated with widespread immune activation. Through this collaboration, Voro and Alloy aim to advance novel approaches that may improve the therapeutic index of TCE therapies, potentially enabling broader clinical utility and expanding the reach of immune-based cancer treatments.

“T-cell engagers have shown tremendous promise, but their broader impact has been constrained by the same challenge facing many powerful immune therapies: how to deliver potency without unacceptable systemic toxicity,” said Ugur Eskiocak, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Voro Therapeutics. “We believe tumor-activated T-cell engagers represent the next evolution of the field. By combining Voro’s PrimeBody platform and TCE design expertise with Alloy’s discovery and multispecific engineering capabilities, we aim to create highly potent, tumor-selective therapies that broaden access for patients.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Voro as they apply their innovative tumor-activated biologics platform to address important challenges in immuno-oncology. By integrating Voro’s differentiated linker and masking technologies with Alloy’s optimized CD3 antibodies and cell engager engineering expertise, we can accelerate the development of next-generation TCEs with potentially best-in-class safety and efficacy. Partnerships like this demonstrate how Alloy's discovery ecosystem can help enable the next generation of therapeutic innovation," said Mike Schmidt, Ph.D., CSO of Alloy Therapeutics.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovative biologics and generating novel therapeutic approaches that expand the applicability of T-cell engager therapies, while further strengthening Voro's growing ecosystem of strategic partners.

About Voro Therapeutics

Voro Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of engineered precision biologics that deliver potent therapeutic activity only where disease is present. Its PrimeBody™ platform is designed to unlock inaccessible targets by overcoming the systemic toxicity that limits conventional biologics through selective activation within diseased tissue. The company’s lead program is a first-in-class conditionally activated CD47 inhibitor that combines high-affinity target engagement with Fc enhancement to overcome the historical safety and exposure limitations of CD47 blockade. The program has demonstrated curative activity in preclinical models and is currently advancing through IND-enabling studies. PrimeBody™ is broadly applicable across T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cytokines, CD47-targeted therapies, and other modalities, enabling a diversified pipeline across oncology and immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit www.vorotx.com.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company powering the future of drug discovery and development with AI-powered platforms and scientific expertise. Through a collaborative partnership approach, Alloy provides access to proprietary technologies, services, and company-creation capabilities that are foundational to discovering and developing therapeutics across multiple modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRms, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery.

Alloy integrates AI/ML into its discovery and development infrastructure, combining proprietary models, real-world data, and human expertise to help partners advance therapeutic programs. At Alloy, we are redefining biologics development by reducing the time and cost to advance programs from discovery to human data. Join the Alloy community by visiting www.alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.