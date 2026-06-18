Legion Security Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Frontier Google Models to AI-Powered Security for Joint Customers

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Security, the security operations company helping enterprises detect, investigate, and respond to threats with agentic AI, today announced that its platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The listing makes it easier for joint customers to procure Legion Security through their existing Google Cloud accounts and procurement flows and apply the purchase toward their committed Google Cloud spend.

Bringing Legion Security to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the security operations platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure. Share

The Marketplace availability is part of Legion Security’s broader collaboration with Google Cloud focused on bringing agentic capabilities of AI to security operations. Legion Security uses Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Gemini models to enable its agentic workflows for alert triage, investigation, and response, helping security teams reduce mean time to detect and resolve incidents while keeping analysts in control of every action the system takes.

Through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can access Legion Security capabilities including:

Agentic alert triage, investigation, and response that learns from existing analyst workflows and org context, signals across the customer environment, generates investigation hypotheses, and recommends or executes next steps aligned to enterprise-specific processes.

that learns from existing analyst workflows and org context, signals across the customer environment, generates investigation hypotheses, and recommends or executes next steps aligned to enterprise-specific processes. Designed for the complexity of enterprise environments , enabling organizations to scale security operations by leveraging AI, while navigating the complex requirements of large institutions, maintaining analyst oversight and gradually building trust in AI-driven actions over time.

, enabling organizations to scale security operations by leveraging AI, while navigating the complex requirements of large institutions, maintaining analyst oversight and gradually building trust in AI-driven actions over time. Operationalizing frontier AI models , allowing customers to transform existing security processes into agentic playbooks that automate repetitive tasks, preserve institutional knowledge, and improve response consistency.

, allowing customers to transform existing security processes into agentic playbooks that automate repetitive tasks, preserve institutional knowledge, and improve response consistency. Deployment on Google Cloud with regional data residency options aligned to Google Cloud infrastructure, helping customers meet compliance, security, and enterprise data handling requirements.

Procuring Legion Security through Google Cloud Marketplace is intended to streamline how security and platform teams adopt new tools. Customers can use existing Google Cloud agreements and billing relationships, accelerate internal review cycles, and apply spend toward their Google Cloud Committed Use Discounts where eligible.

“Legion helps enterprises combine AI and human ingenuity to adapt and respond to the growing scale and complexity of attacks,” said Ely Abramovitch, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Legion Security.

“Bringing Legion Security to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the security operations platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Legion Security can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Availability

Legion Security is available today on Google Cloud Marketplace at https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/glass-quest-486112-e0/legion. Customers and prospects interested in learning more can visit https://www.legionsecurity.ai/google-legion-partnership or contact their Google Cloud account team.

About Legion Security

Legion Security helps enterprise security teams scale detection, investigation, and response using agentic AI. Recognizing the complexity of enterprise security operations, the platform captures and learns from the real workflows analysts already use today, transforming those actions into trusted, agentic playbooks. This approach allows organizations to gradually adopt frontier AI models while maintaining operational trust, reducing manual effort, and preparing for the next generation of autonomous security capabilities. Legion Security is headquartered in Tel Aviv and is backed by Coatue, Accel, Picture with investors from Island, Crowdstrike, Wiz and Google Deepminds. Learn more at legionsecurity.ai.