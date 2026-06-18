Hilton Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to Open Doors of Opportunity Across America

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton has long believed travel can do more than take someone somewhere new: it can expand perspectives, build confidence and open doors to new experiences, opportunities and connections. For many young people, a first trip or new travel experience can change not only how they see the world, but how they see themselves in it. To help create more of those possibilities, Hilton and the Hilton Global Foundation today announced a new nationwide partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) designed to provide young people access to mentorship, exposure to career paths in hospitality and transformative travel experiences.

At Hilton, we know hospitality is a powerful engine for opportunity; a first step on the career ladder helps open doors to meaningful careers, economic mobility and life-changing success. Share

The partnership will include immersive career exploration and mentorship experiences for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ youth participants, or Littles, across Hilton properties in the U.S. In addition, Hilton will be donating its largest-ever charitable Points donation: 250 million Hilton Honors Points to BBBSA. Grounded in the belief that opportunity expands what’s possible, the donation is equivalent to more than 3,000 standard room nights and will go towards creating transformative travel experiences for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Littles and their families across the country – giving them opportunities to visit iconic Hilton properties, experience new places, gain new perspectives and imagine new possibilities.

“At Hilton, we know hospitality is a powerful engine for opportunity; a first step on the career ladder helps open doors to meaningful careers, economic mobility and life-changing success,” said Katherine Lugar, executive vice president, corporate affairs, Hilton and president, Hilton Global Foundation. “Through this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, our team members will help young people see what’s possible through hospitality – connecting them with mentors, real-world career exposure and the tools and travel experiences to build confidence and strengthen their skills – inspiring and expanding their horizons along the way.”

Closing the Opportunity Gap

An estimated 4.3 million young people ages 16-24 in the United States are neither in school nor working*, representing an opportunity gap that can limit their potential and future success. Through this partnership, Hilton and BBBSA aim to help close that gap by combining the power of mentorship with Hilton’s Travel with Purpose commitment to expand access to career growth opportunities. Over the next year, the partnership will create more than 10,000 mentoring moments across six U.S. markets, helping young people build confidence, see new possibilities and imagine opportunities they may not have thought possible. The announcement marks the beginning of a scalable model designed to expand nationwide and deepen impact for young people and communities over time.

Beginning in the 2026–2027 school year, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ participants ages 16-25 will engage in a structured development experience across Hilton properties and corporate locations designed to build mentorship relationships, strengthen professional skills and provide immersive career exposure. Littles from local middle and high schools will be paired with Hilton team members within six markets in the United States, including Anaheim, Calif.; Atlanta, Ga.; Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Miami, Fla.; and Washington, D.C. to participate in:

Monthly on-property mentoring with Hilton team members who will provide guidance, encouragement and real-world perspective to Littles

with Hilton team members who will provide guidance, encouragement and real-world perspective to Littles Curated skill-building experiences focused on workplace readiness, communication and professional growth

“For 120 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has seen the impact when a positive adult empowers a young person and opens doors they never knew existed,” said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “Hilton shares our belief that every young person deserves the chance to realize their potential, and through our partnership, we're meeting them where they are and connecting them to meaningful careers by providing career exposure, skills training and onramps to meaningful employment."

Supporting America’s Legacy of Opportunity

America’s legacy has long been defined by the promise that opportunity can lead to progress. Fittingly timed to America’s 250th anniversary, Hilton’s donation of 250 million Hilton Honors Points to BBBSA will encourage young people around the country to explore the potential of hospitality careers.

For many, a first job at Hilton becomes the start of something much bigger: a pathway to growth, leadership and a brighter future. Opportunity comes to life every day at Hilton properties across the country: Nearly two-thirds (63%) of leadership roles are filled by people who started with the company, with U.S. team members stepping into first-time management roles in an average of four years. Reflecting Hilton’s lower-than-industry-average turnover rate, nearly one-third (32%) of U.S. team members have built careers lasting more than a decade. By investing in people, Hilton is strengthening the pathway from an opportunity to a career and is partnering with BBBSA to expand access to opportunities for young people – helping to ensure the American dream remains reachable and growing for the next generation.

Hospitality as a Force for Good Around the World

As the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace, with more than 500,000 team members and 9,200 properties across 144 countries and territories, Hilton is also leveraging its global scale to help bridge the opportunity divide, serving as the ladder of opportunity for thousands. Since 2022, Hilton has created 3.1 million career development opportunities around the world through nonprofit partners focused on hospitality skill-development and access to careers across the industry.

Through the Hilton Global Foundation and Hilton UK Foundation, Hilton partners with dozens of nonprofit organizations around the world that share a belief in the power of mentorship, career exposure and skill-development to create pathways to meaningful careers in hospitality. These partnerships include D.C. Central Kitchen and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in the United States, STREETS International in Vietnam, and Springboard in the United Kingdom – all working to expand access to opportunity to help people build confidence, achieve economic independence and thrive. Together with these partners, Hilton is advancing its founding purpose to spread the light and warmth of hospitality, opening doors to opportunity and demonstrating how hospitality can be a powerful force for good.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters or to volunteer, visit bbbs.org. To learn more about Hilton’s efforts to open doors of opportunity visit stories.hilton.com/opportunity.

*Source: The American Community Survey (ACS), U.S. Census Bureau