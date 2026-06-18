-

Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers Increases Settlement Values 10X and Expands Litigation Capacity With AI

Boston-based firm processes more than 2,500 cases using EvenUp and reduces medical record review from weeks to seconds

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers, a rapidly growing personal injury firm serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, today announced significant gains in settlement outcomes, operational efficiency, and litigation capacity through its partnership with EvenUp, the AI platform built for personal injury law firms.

The information that EvenUp exposes us to is second to none.

Share

Since implementing EvenUp, the firm has processed more than 2,500 cases through the platform, reduced medical record review from weeks to seconds, and used AI-driven case insights to secure substantially larger recoveries for clients.

"We are taking cases that once were $3,000, $4,000, or $5,000 cases and now settling them for more than $50,000," said Michael Kelly, founder of Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers.

The firm uses EvenUp's AI Playbooks™, Companion™, Express Demands™, AI Drafts™, and Executive Analytics™ to analyze medical records, prepare demands, generate litigation documents, and identify opportunities to maximize case value.

"Instead of taking weeks to go through a 10,000-page medical record and learn everything that we need to know about that particular record and what it's going to do to our client's case, we are now typing prompts into Companion and getting information back in seconds," Kelly said.

The technology helps attorneys quickly surface key case details, evaluate litigation opportunities, and respond to adjuster questions during negotiations, ensuring they have the information needed to pursue stronger outcomes for clients.

The efficiencies have also enabled the firm to significantly expand its litigation practice. While most attorneys previously focused on pre-suit matters, the firm now has seven attorneys dedicated exclusively to litigation.

"We're obsessed with data," Kelly said. "The information that EvenUp exposes us to is second to none. It has totally changed our world with respect to time on desk and case value."

About EvenUp

EvenUp is on a mission to close the justice gap with AI-powered technology that empowers personal injury firms to deliver higher standards of representation and fairer outcomes for millions of injury victims. EvenUp is the first proactive AI platform that streamlines workflows, automates documents, and provides actionable insights across the entire case lifecycle. EvenUp is backed by leading investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, B Capital, REV, the venture capital arm of RELX, which owns LexisNexis, Premji Invest, Lightspeed, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), SignalFire, NFX, DCM, and more.

Contacts

Media Contact
Maria Boschetti
VP of Communications
maria.boschetti@evenuplaw.com

Industry:

EvenUp

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Maria Boschetti
VP of Communications
maria.boschetti@evenuplaw.com

Social Media Profiles
EvenUp on LinkedIn
EvenUp on X
More News From EvenUp

Irvine Personal Injury Firm Triples Case Volume and Reports 300% Revenue Gain After Adopting AI Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moet Law Group, a 40-person personal injury firm based in Irvine, California, saw monthly case closures climb from 30 to 90 and gross settlement revenue grow 300% after adopting EvenUp's AI platform. The firm also reduced the time to produce settlement demand letters from seven days to 30 minutes.The firm's drafting workflow relied on multiple vendors and took a full week per demand. Attorneys also lacked visibility into client treatment histories, making it diff...

AI Helped Passalacqua & Associates Increase Case Volume 300%

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passalacqua & Associates, a New York-based personal injury law firm, today announced major operational and financial gains through its partnership with EvenUp, the AI platform built for personal injury law firms. By integrating EvenUp’s Proactive Personal Injury AI Platform™ and PLAAS™ (Pre-Lit as a Service), the firm increased case volume by 300%, achieved 4x profitability on qualifying cases, and doubled monthly demand output while keeping staffing flat. The par...

Lerner & Rowe Accelerates Settlements by Up to Three Months and Increases Policy-Limit Recoveries

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As case acquisition costs rise and competition for legal talent intensifies, personal injury firms are looking for ways to move cases faster without sacrificing client outcomes. Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, one of the nation's largest personal injury firms, employs more than 400 people and serves clients across multiple states. Facing staffing challenges and rising case acquisition costs, the firm sought a way to move cases faster while maintaining its standard...
Back to Newsroom