Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers Increases Settlement Values 10X and Expands Litigation Capacity With AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers, a rapidly growing personal injury firm serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, today announced significant gains in settlement outcomes, operational efficiency, and litigation capacity through its partnership with EvenUp, the AI platform built for personal injury law firms.

The information that EvenUp exposes us to is second to none. Share

Since implementing EvenUp, the firm has processed more than 2,500 cases through the platform, reduced medical record review from weeks to seconds, and used AI-driven case insights to secure substantially larger recoveries for clients.

"We are taking cases that once were $3,000, $4,000, or $5,000 cases and now settling them for more than $50,000," said Michael Kelly, founder of Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers.

The firm uses EvenUp's AI Playbooks™, Companion™, Express Demands™, AI Drafts™, and Executive Analytics™ to analyze medical records, prepare demands, generate litigation documents, and identify opportunities to maximize case value.

"Instead of taking weeks to go through a 10,000-page medical record and learn everything that we need to know about that particular record and what it's going to do to our client's case, we are now typing prompts into Companion and getting information back in seconds," Kelly said.

The technology helps attorneys quickly surface key case details, evaluate litigation opportunities, and respond to adjuster questions during negotiations, ensuring they have the information needed to pursue stronger outcomes for clients.

The efficiencies have also enabled the firm to significantly expand its litigation practice. While most attorneys previously focused on pre-suit matters, the firm now has seven attorneys dedicated exclusively to litigation.

"We're obsessed with data," Kelly said. "The information that EvenUp exposes us to is second to none. It has totally changed our world with respect to time on desk and case value."

About EvenUp

EvenUp is on a mission to close the justice gap with AI-powered technology that empowers personal injury firms to deliver higher standards of representation and fairer outcomes for millions of injury victims. EvenUp is the first proactive AI platform that streamlines workflows, automates documents, and provides actionable insights across the entire case lifecycle. EvenUp is backed by leading investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, B Capital, REV, the venture capital arm of RELX, which owns LexisNexis, Premji Invest, Lightspeed, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), SignalFire, NFX, DCM, and more.