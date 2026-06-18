Lyra Cloud Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Anthropic to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption on AWS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Cloud Services (“LCS”), Evergreen’s newest addition to the Lyra Technology Group Portfolio, today announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic, expanding customer access to Claude through Amazon Bedrock. The partnership reflects LCS’s broader vision of helping organizations adopt and operationalize AI while building secure, scalable, and well-managed AWS environments.

“AI is creating tremendous opportunities for organizations across every industry, but realizing that potential requires more than access to technology. It requires the ability to deploy, manage, optimize, and scale those capabilities within secure, well-architected cloud environments,” said Jahan Kahusi, CEO, Lyra Cloud Services. “That’s where we believe Lyra Cloud Services can create meaningful value for customers, and why we’re excited to expand access to Anthropic’s Claude models through Amazon Bedrock.”

As organizations continue investing in cloud-native applications, data platforms, and AI initiatives, technology teams are increasingly balancing innovation priorities against the operational complexity of managing AWS environments. LCS helps customers navigate that complexity by providing practical AWS expertise and operational support, enabling teams to spend less time managing infrastructure and more time focused on building products, serving customers, and driving innovation.

The partnership enables organizations to access and scale Anthropic’s enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities through Amazon Bedrock, helping teams accelerate AI adoption within their AWS environments. Rewst, a multi-tenant MSP automation platform that leverages Anthropic, served as an early customer validation point as LCS formalized its strategic relationship with Anthropic.

"AI is central to how we build at Rewst, so when LCS became our cloud partner, Anthropic had to be part of it. LCS delivered on that, and this partnership is the result. For the MSPs in Lyra's ecosystem, that means real access to enterprise AI through a partner already supporting their production environments," said Frank Price, Chief Product Officer, Rewst.

The addition of Anthropic through Bedrock reflects LCS’s broader mission: helping customers accelerate adoption of new technologies without increasing operational complexity. By combining AWS infrastructure expertise with streamlined access to leading AI models, LCS helps organizations move more quickly from experimentation to production deployment.

Analyst research points to accelerating business investments in generative AI, with many internal teams balancing innovation initiatives against the operational demands of managing increasingly complex AWS environments. That market demand is intensifying as Deloitte reports worker access to AI rose by 50% in 2025, and the number of companies with at least 40% of AI projects in production is set to double in six months.

“Hatz is built to bring enterprise-grade AI to small and mid-sized businesses, and partnerships like this are exactly how we make that mission possible. Anthropic's models and Lyra Cloud Services' AWS expertise give us the foundation to deliver AI that is secure, scalable, and ready for companies at every stage of growth,” said Jimmy Hatzell, CEO, Hatz.ai.

The opportunity presented by generative AI extends far beyond model access. While organizations continue accelerating investment in AI initiatives, many still face readiness challenges related to infrastructure, data management, governance, security, and operational scale. LCS was built to help customers navigate those challenges by combining AWS expertise, cloud optimization, modernization services, and operational support with streamlined access to Anthropic’s Claude models through Amazon Bedrock.

For companies like Rewst, whose RoboRewsty AI automation capabilities help more than 1,500 MSPs build and run workflows using natural language, and Hatz.ai, which is focused on bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to small and mid-sized businesses, LCS provides access not only to leading AI technologies, but also to Lyra Technology Group’s broader ecosystem of cloud operators, MSPs, and technology specialists already supporting production environments across industries. Together, these capabilities help organizations accelerate adoption, reduce operational complexity, and bring new AI-powered solutions to market faster.

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About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Services Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a community of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of technology services to provide value creation, talent, and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.