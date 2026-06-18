Marcus & Millichap Names Brown & Brown Preferred Partner for Insurance and Risk Management

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, today announced a strategic partnership with Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage firms. This addition is part of Marcus & Millichap’s recently launched Preferred Partner Program.

“Brown & Brown provides our clients with valuable insurance and risk insights earlier in the investment process, helping them evaluate opportunities and execute transactions with greater confidence.” Share

Insurance costs have become an increasingly important factor in commercial real estate underwriting. Marcus & Millichap clients will gain access to data-driven insurance indications, portfolio analysis and risk management resources designed to help investors better evaluate acquisition opportunities and operating risks. Brown & Brown’s National Real Estate Practice also provides access to major insurance carriers and specialty markets serving commercial real estate investors.

“Insurance has become a critical component of investment analysis and transaction execution,” said Richard Matricaria, chief growth officer of Marcus & Millichap. “Brown & Brown provides our clients with valuable insurance and risk insights earlier in the investment process, helping them evaluate opportunities and execute transactions with greater confidence.”

In addition to acquisition-focused insurance indications, Brown & Brown provides consultative services including portfolio reviews, catastrophe modeling, due diligence support and broader risk management solutions. Through the relationship, Marcus & Millichap clients and investment professionals will gain streamlined access to risk, underwriting and portfolio insights that support acquisition, underwriting and asset management decisions, along with educational content, webinars and resources focused on insurance trends and portfolio risk management.

“As insurance costs continue to play a larger role in valuation and execution, commercial real estate investors are seeking greater clarity early in the transaction process,” said Dan Cioci, executive vice president and director of Brown & Brown’s National Real Estate Practice. “Marcus & Millichap’s scale, long-standing investor relationships and national platform make them an ideal partner for Brown & Brown. Together, we are helping investors refine acquisition pricing assumptions, better evaluate risk and move through deals with greater confidence.”

For more information, visit Brown & Brown and the Marcus & Millichap Preferred Partner Program.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. Marcus & Millichap closed 8,818 transactions with a sales volume of $50.8 billion in 2025. The company had 1,808 investment sales and financing professionals in more than 80 offices at year end.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning more than 700 locations and approximately 23,000 professionals, Brown & Brown provides risk management strategies for businesses and individuals worldwide. Learn more at BBrown.com.