EDO and Roblox Bring Investment-Grade Outcomes Measurement to Gaming Advertising for the First Time

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDO, the TV outcomes company, today announced that its investment-grade outcomes measurement is extending to gaming advertising — beginning with Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform. For the first time, brands advertising on Roblox can measure branded virtual events, in-game integrations, and standard ad campaigns against the same engagement benchmarks EDO applies across linear and streaming TV.

EDO’s syndicated outcomes data — built on a decade of unmatched TV intelligence — now extends to one of the fastest-growing categories of brand investment: gaming. EDO and Roblox have measured beauty, entertainment, streaming, and gaming ads and found strong performance across these immersive campaigns.

“As AI empowers true cross-media optimization, modern marketers expect the ability to measure and compare performance across the increasing number of screens where today’s consumers are most engaged. We’re thrilled to bring our capabilities to Roblox as our inaugural gaming partner, because we're committed to helping brands and platforms have immediate, investment-grade outcomes data covering touchpoints as diverse as linear and streaming TV, immersive gaming, and more,” said Kevin Krim, President and CEO of EDO. “Roblox shares our commitment to reliable outcomes measurement to power media optimization, and we look forward to extending this promise across the entire ad industry.”

Two Methodologies. One Standard.

EDO measures Roblox advertising through two complementary methodologies, both adapted from the same Vertical AI-powered framework that has tracked a decade-plus of TV outcomes data.

Ad Campaign Measurement . For video ad campaigns on Roblox — rewarded video and billboard video — EDO applies its established ad-driven Engagement Rate (ER) methodology, comparing each campaign’s ER score against EDO’s syndicated competitive norms across categories. Advertisers can benchmark immersive performance against the broader Convergent TV landscape on a like-for-like basis.

. For video ad campaigns on Roblox — rewarded video and billboard video — EDO applies its established ad-driven Engagement Rate (ER) methodology, comparing each campaign’s ER score against EDO’s syndicated competitive norms across categories. Advertisers can benchmark immersive performance against the broader Convergent TV landscape on a like-for-like basis. Event-Driven Engagement Analysis. For branded events on Roblox — virtual events, brand takeovers, and influencer-led activations — EDO isolates the lift in branded search engagement during the event window, benchmarked against each brand’s organic search engagement baseline from adjacent weeks. The methodology accounts for day-of-week patterns, release cycles, and ambient news to surface the real signal.

Together, the two methodologies give brands a clear view of how immersive media stacks up against the rest of their media plan, bringing immersive into the same boardroom conversations as every other channel.

In the Roblox pilot, EDO’s ad campaign analysis covered brands across a variety of industries — measuring rewarded video, homepage takeovers, and billboard placements against EDO's syndicated Convergent TV engagement benchmarks. Similarly, EDO’s event methodology analyzed a range of Roblox branded moments from major film and entertainment franchise integrations, to artist-led virtual concerts and platform-wide brand activations. Each branded event across all genres surfaced clear, measurable lifts in brand engagement tied to specific event windows, giving brands the same apples-to-apples view of immersive performance they expect from traditional media channels.

A Joint Standard for Immersive

“Advertisers are increasingly looking for consistent, transparent ways to evaluate performance across their marketing channels,” said Allison McDuffee, Global Head of Brand Insights & Measurement at Roblox. “As EDO's inaugural gaming outcomes measurement partner, we've been able to deepen our understanding of what drives effectiveness in immersive environments while providing brands with the rigorous measurement frameworks they expect from their media investments. This partnership helps advertisers evaluate Roblox alongside the rest of their media mix and better understand the business impact immersive advertising can deliver.”

The Roblox collaboration represents the first in an expansion of EDO’s outcomes measurement beyond Convergent TV, with more to come. Immersive advertising has earned its place in modern media plans. With EDO and Roblox, brands can finally measure outcomes to the same trusted and proven industry standard.

Brands, agencies, and platforms interested in measuring ad-driven outcomes performance can learn more at edo.com/outcomes.

ABOUT EDO

EDO is the TV outcomes company. Our leading measurement platform connects convergent TV airings to the ad-driven consumer behaviors most predictive of future sales. EDO empowers the advertising industry to maximize media impact, measure creative performance, and know the fair value of every impression — across linear and streaming for an increasingly programmatic world. By combining immediate engagement signals with world-class decision science and vertical AI, EDO equips industry leaders with syndicated, investment-grade data that aligns media to business results — with detailed competitive, category, and historical insights. Leading brands, agencies, networks, streamers, and studios trust EDO’s TV intelligence to know what works.

ABOUT ROBLOX

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique games. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together– in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.