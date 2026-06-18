Oakline Properties Announces Acquisition of ResidentialOne Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakline Properties (“Oakline”) today announced the acquisition of ResidentialOne Management (“ResidentialOne” or “Res1” or the “Company”), and its affiliated maintenance and inspection services arm, Professional Renovations Inc. (“PRI”), headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Founded over 25 years ago as Equity Management and operating as Res1 since 2015, the company is one of the Mid-Atlantic's premier affordable housing property managers. With over 12,500 units across 120+ properties in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., Res1 is recognized for its leading compliance performance, consistently achieving HUD inspection scores above regional market averages. The company's in-house inspection and maintenance arm, PRI, provides a differentiated compliance offering that supports Res1's property owner clients in maintaining regulatory standing and optimizing asset performance.

“We built ResidentialOne with a commitment to doing affordable housing management the right way: through strong compliance, genuine relationships with residents and owners, and a team that takes real pride in the work,” said Tony Ross, President of ResidentialOne. “We were deliberate in choosing a partner, and Oakline's approach to supporting local operators and investments in technology gave us confidence that this is the right next step for our team and clients.”

Oakline, launched in September 2025 by Alpine Investors, partners with leading property management companies by investing in their growth, preserving their independence and legacy while unlocking the advantages of national scale. Through modern technology, cross-platform lead generation, expanded service offerings, and access to world-class operating and leadership talent, Oakline helps its partners scale and achieve long-term success.

"ResidentialOne is exactly the kind of company we want to partner with,” said Amanda Sayigh, CEO of Oakline. “Tony, Louis and the team run a high-quality operation with a demonstrated track record, differentiated service offering, and are deeply trusted by their clients and the communities they serve. This partnership expands Oakline's affordable housing presence and brings a compliance playbook we're excited to invest in."

ResidentialOne will move forward under its established brand and local leadership. Tony Ross and Louis Sigalas will retain equity stakes in the company, with Ross serving as President and Sigalas as CFO.

This acquisition marks Oakline's fourth partnership since its founding in 2025 and expands the company's footprint to over 80,000 units under management nationally. ResidentialOne joins Oakline's growing family of property management leaders, alongside Cirrus Asset Management, Drucker + Falk, and Four Star Realty.

About ResidentialOne

ResidentialOne is a Maryland-based property management company specializing in affordable housing. Led by Tony Ross and Louis Sigalas, Res1 manages over 12,500 units across 120+ properties in the D.C. and Baltimore markets, with a demonstrated track record of best-in-class HUD compliance and high client retention. Professional Renovations Inc. is ResidentialOne's captive maintenance and inspection services arm.

About Oakline Properties

Oakline acquires and scales property management businesses, partnering with founders to enhance operations, elevate service delivery, and advance talent development. In addition to ResidentialOne, Oakline's platform companies include Cirrus Asset Management, Drucker + Falk, and Four Star Realty. For more information, please visit: www.oaklinepm.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has $18.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and three offices in San Francisco, New York and Austin. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.