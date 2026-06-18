Wallbox Launches New Pulsar Pro to Simplify EV Charging Reimbursement

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, today announced the launch of the new Pulsar Pro, the latest evolution of its AC charging portfolio designed to simplify EV charging reimbursement.

As EV adoption continues to grow, charging is becoming increasingly distributed across homes, workplaces, depots, shared residential buildings, and fleet environments. This is creating a growing need for simple and accurate reimbursement solutions, particularly as corporate vehicles account for around 60% of new car registrations across the EU,¹ and about 80% of EV charging happens at home, at work, or at depot facilities.²

The new Pulsar Pro is designed to make this process simpler. By integrating MID-certified energy metering directly into the charger, the product is designed to accurately track charging sessions without requiring additional external metering hardware. This is particularly relevant in markets where certified metering is already required, or increasingly expected, to support EV charging reimbursement.

“As electric mobility expands, charging reimbursement is becoming an important need across homes, workplaces, fleets, and shared residential environments,” said Eduard Castañeda, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Wallbox. “With the new Pulsar Pro, we are helping make this process simpler, more transparent, and easier to manage for drivers, employers, fleet operators, installers, and property managers.”

Through the Wallbox App, drivers can generate charging reimbursement reports, configure electricity tariffs, register RFID cards, and send charging data directly to employers, fleet managers, or operators.

For fleet managers, employers, and operators, the Wallbox Portal will provide a centralized view of charging activity across multiple users, vehicles, locations, and fleets, helping simplify reimbursement management across home, workplace, and shared charging environments.

Beyond reimbursement, Pulsar Pro includes Wallbox’s smart charging features, such as solar charging integration, dynamic load balancing, remote management, user access controls, and support for evolving European charging requirements, including AFIR compliance.

Pulsar Pro is now available across the European Union. The product is expected to arrive in the UK and North America in 2027.

¹ European Commission, Accelerating the transition to zero-emission corporate vehicles. The Commission states in its article from December 17, 2025, that corporate vehicles account for 60% of new car registrations and up to 90% of van registrations across the EU.

² International Council on Clean Transportation, Smart policy for smart charging: The Electrification Action Plan, December 2025. ICCT states that about 80% of EV charging happens at home, at work, or at depot facilities.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

Forward Looking Statements

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