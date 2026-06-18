SkyVolt Energy Signs LOI with Modular Data Center Company Nodiac.ai, Unlocking Potential Additional Revenue from strategic Existing and Future Energy Development Assets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyVolt Energy Inc. (“SkyVolt Energy” or the "Company"), is a U.S. renewable energy developer and M&A platform — originating, structuring, and executing solar, wind and battery storage projects end-to-end across the country. Built on years of relationships across utilities, finance, land, and permitting networks, SkyVolt is positioned to originate, acquire and scale a high-quality U.S. renewables portfolio with speed and institutional credibility, and is pleased to announce a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Nodiac Corp. (“Nodiac”), a distributed data center power infrastructure company specializing in the development and deployment of modular data centers co-located with renewable energy and other infrastructure assets. The LOI provides a framework to leverage SkyVolt’s portfolio of wind, solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) development sites across North America for the purposes of deployment of distributed AI compute infrastructure on such sites.

"This marks another step in our shift toward power-to-load development — moving beyond raw megawatts to higher-value projects" Alexandre Alonso Carpintero - SkyVolt Energy Share

Under the terms of the LOI, SkyVolt will share information about its portfolio of wind, solar and BESS sites with Nodiac for screening and assessment against Nodiac’s proprietary suitability criteria in its NORA platform. Both parties have declared their intent to collaborate on deploying modular data centers at suitable sites within SkyVolt’s portfolio, with definitive agreements to be negotiated on a site-by-site basis.

“This marks another step in our shift toward power-to-load development — moving beyond raw megawatts to higher-value projects,” said Alexandre Alonso Carpintero, CEO of SkyVolt Energy. “Our planned transaction with Nodiac reflects our conviction that the digital economy must be built on a clean energy foundation. By co-locating data center infrastructure directly at our renewable development sites, we are not only accelerating speed to power for the AI industry — we are helping ensure that the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s economy is sustainable, distributed and resilient.”

“From a development standpoint, modular data centers give us another way to think about offtake,” said Brian McNulty, Senior Director of Development at SkyVolt Energy.

Robert Sher, CEO of Nodiac commented, "SkyVolt has built an impressive development pipeline of renewable energy assets across North America, and we see tremendous potential to unlock new value from that infrastructure. By co-locating modular data centers at their wind, solar and BESS sites, we can deliver speed-to-power for the AI industry while generating meaningful new revenue streams for SkyVolt's existing development pipeline assets."

About SkyVolt Energy

SkyVolt Energy is a U.S. renewable energy developer and M&A platform — originating, structuring, and executing solar, wind, and battery storage projects end-to-end across the country. SkyVolt combines boots-on-the-ground development expertise with the commercial and legal sophistication of seasoned M&A professionals — covering the full project lifecycle from greenfield siting through PPA negotiation, GIA structuring, EPC contracting, and construction. Built on years of relationships across utilities, finance, land, and permitting networks, SkyVolt is positioned to originate, acquire and scale a high-quality U.S. renewables portfolio with speed and institutional credibility.

www.skyvoltenergy.com