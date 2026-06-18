Wpromote x Giant Spoon Partners with Smartly to Accelerate AI-Powered Client Outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wpromote x Giant Spoon has partnered with Smartly, the AI-powered advertising technology platform. The move embeds Smartly's creative and media activation capabilities into the activation layer of Polaris IQ, sharpening the speed and precision with which the agency turns insight into in-market execution. The partnership is built on a specific conviction: brands that want enduring growth need more than great ads. They need a system that connects insight, creative, and media execution in a continuous loop from planning through activation through optimization.

"The agencies winning in this environment aren't the ones with the most adtech partnerships. They're the ones who've made a decision about how they want to operate." - Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly Share

Wpromote x Giant Spoon launched on a promise to end the false choice between love and money by building brands that people care about and media that delivers tangible business results the C-suite can bank on. Smartly accelerates that work in practice, closing the distance between consumer insight, creative, and the right audience at the right moment.

The partnership grew out of a structured pilot across a broad set of client accounts before expanding to a full-scale rollout. The pilot validated both the technology and the working relationship. Within the activation layer, server-to-server integration with Google Analytics helped one client achieve a 29% increase in lower-funnel ROAS on 26% less spend with Smartly’s Predictive Budget Allocation. Campaign builds that once required individual market-by-market production now deploy across 50 geo-targeted markets in the same timeframe. Manual reporting time dropped by as much as 93%, returning hours to the teams responsible for strategy and creative thinking.

Those results matter. But the reason this partnership exists goes deeper. In research Wpromote x Giant Spoon recently conducted with MMA Global, 82% of marketers said they aren't confident they can measure brand impact. Smartly, integrated into the agency's Polaris IQ operating system, is how Wpromote x Giant Spoon closes that gap: surfacing the insights that tell teams where to act, then executing against those insights with the speed and precision needed to turn marketing investment into business outcomes.

"The most valuable thing we can do for a client is help them get from insight to impact with confidence," said Andrea Bendzick, CEO of Wpromote x Giant Spoon. "That means understanding what consumers feel about a brand at every stage of the journey, connecting insights to creative and media strategy at the speed the market demands, and making sure great ideas come to life at every touchpoint with the level of accountability the CFO requires. Our partnership with Smartly frees our teams to focus on the big thinking that drives growth, while giving clients confidence in every dollar they spend."

"The agencies winning in this environment aren't the ones with the most adtech partnerships. They're the ones who've made a decision about how they want to operate," said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly. "Wpromote x Giant Spoon made that decision. Their decision to partner with Smartly reflects a shared belief that brands need greater speed, stronger performance, and a more connected approach to creative and media."

As part of the expanded relationship, Wpromote x Giant Spoon teams are working toward full Smartly certification and Smartly Badged Agency status, deepening the agency's ability to deliver stronger, faster outcomes for clients at scale.

About Smartly

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative, dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 800+ brands and manage over $7 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, and TikTok, we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

About Wpromote x Giant Spoon

Wpromote x Giant Spoon is an independent, full-funnel marketing agency that unites brand and bottom line to drive measurable business growth. By integrating media, data, performance, and world-class creative, we help leading brands across industries like GE, Walmart, Vuori, and Intuit QuickBooks deliver immediate results while building long-term value.