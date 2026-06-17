Vultr Selects HPE and NVIDIA for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure for Cloud-Scale Data Centers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026--HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced Vultr, the world’s largest privately held hyperscaler, has selected HPE and NVIDIA for large-scale AI datacenter deployments designed to support rapidly growing enterprise demand for private cloud and AI workloads.

Vultr has selected the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 by HPE connected with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, to power its next-generation AI infrastructure environments designed for enterprise-scale AI workloads. These deployments combine HPE’s AI factory capabilities with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, and software to deliver a scalable, production-ready AI platform optimized for high-performance model training and inference.

The deployments will support Vultr’s next phase of global AI infrastructure expansion and reinforce the company’s strategy to advance its cloud provider strategy. As an expansion of Vultr’s broader cloud offerings, future facilities will incorporate rack-scale systems powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and high-performance networking technologies, in addition to HPE’s unique liquid cooling technology, services, and expertise.

“HPE, Vultr, and NVIDIA are building AI infrastructure designed for the future of AI and the agentic enterprise,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “Vultr represents a new generation of AI cloud providers, and the company’s selection of HPE validates the importance of AI data center architectures designed to support the next wave of global AI growth.”

Enterprises, cloud providers and other organizations continue to turn to HPE as a key provider of AI infrastructure as they invest in large-scale GPU environments. HPE is delivering AI factory architecture with NVIDIA for Vultr, including compute, networking, and operational platforms designed to support hyperscale-class AI clusters. Drawing on decades of experience building and operating some of the world’s largest supercomputing environments, HPE will provide the specialized AI services, deployment expertise, and lifecycle support required to design, integrate, optimize, and sustain complex enterprise-scale AI projects.

"As a powerful extension of our global cloud infrastructure platform, Vultr is deploying dedicated AI infrastructure focused on GPU architecture and AI inference to accelerate customer innovation while maintaining cost efficiency,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO, Vultr. “AI infrastructure remains significantly underbuilt globally, and enterprises increasingly require high-performance AI compute integrated seamlessly at the edge. We are expanding our capabilities with a focus on supporting enterprise demand for decentralized, latency-sensitive workloads across Vultr’s extensive global network.”

Vultr continues to make large-scale infrastructure investments that require high-performance AI systems, networking, and data center expertise to support the rapid expansion of its GPU-as-a-service capabilities that will power enterprise AI and private cloud deployments. New developments will include a large-scale NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ Ethernet networking featuring 400GbE and 800GbE interconnects, optical transceivers, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet switches and SuperNICs, engineered to support dense, large-scale AI clusters and GPU rack-scale connectivity across new AI data center environments.

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