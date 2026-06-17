HPE Delivers Unified Agentic IT Operations With GreenLake and HPE Morpheus Software

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced expanded capabilities across GreenLake to deliver unified operations for the agentic enterprise through innovations across agentic AIOps, private cloud, and software for AI infrastructure. Through GreenLake, HPE provides customers with a unified operating model that addresses rising virtualization costs, modernizes for emerging AI workloads, and simplifies operational complexity.

“As enterprises scale AI, they need a simpler way to govern AI infrastructure and modernize operations across hybrid environments without fragmentation or unpredictable costs,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP, President and GM, Hybrid Cloud and CTO at HPE. “The latest advancements in GreenLake give enterprises a proven, unified path for agentic hybrid operations today and a foundation for future autonomous operations.”

GreenLake delivers agentic AI-powered operating experience across AI factories and hybrid environments

GreenLake Intelligence provides an agentic AI framework for hybrid cloud and AI operations. A centralized agent registry, intelligent planning and orchestration capabilities, and secure governance controls help organizations manage and coordinate AI agents across infrastructure, applications, and operational workflows.

The HPE OpsRamp Operations Copilot provides new observability for agents and LLMs, enabling organizations to monitor AI utilization, govern token-based consumption, and understand operational costs across agents, multi-vendor AI factories, and workloads. The copilot proactively identifies issues through full-stack telemetry correlation and agentic root-cause analysis.

provides new observability for agents and LLMs, enabling organizations to monitor AI utilization, govern token-based consumption, and understand operational costs across agents, multi-vendor AI factories, and workloads. The copilot proactively identifies issues through full-stack telemetry correlation and agentic root-cause analysis. HPE is partnering with ServiceNow to turn real-time, full-stack insights into autonomous, AI-driven service delivery. By integrating GreenLake Intelligence—through the OpsRamp Operations Copilot—with ServiceNow’s autonomous AI workforce, HPE and ServiceNow are creating a single source of truth for agentic IT operations from full-stack observability of AI infrastructure to end-to-end autonomous service delivery.

HPE Morpheus Software offers an enterprise-grade, full-featured alternative to existing virtualization platforms and now combines self-service provisioning with integrated observability and operations capabilities for hybrid cloud environments. Enterprises can provision and manage VM and container workloads, correlate telemetry with AI-powered insights, and operate with confidence, all under a single per-socket subscription. The latest Morpheus capabilities include:

The new HPE Morpheus Orchestration Copilot , part of GreenLake Intelligence, eliminates the costly, error-prone nature of multi-step, multi-tool manual workflows for provisioning and orchestration of infrastructure and workloads. Enterprises can leverage their preferred AI tools with built-in governance and security guardrails through a bring-your-own-model architecture. The copilot acts, automating and orchestrating infrastructure and workload provisioning end-to-end, while enabling resource-constrained teams to move faster with confidence.

, part of GreenLake Intelligence, eliminates the costly, error-prone nature of multi-step, multi-tool manual workflows for provisioning and orchestration of infrastructure and workloads. Enterprises can leverage their preferred AI tools with built-in governance and security guardrails through a bring-your-own-model architecture. The copilot acts, automating and orchestrating infrastructure and workload provisioning end-to-end, while enabling resource-constrained teams to move faster with confidence. New HPE Morpheus Central , delivered through GreenLake, provides centralized visibility, governance, and management across multiple HPE Morpheus deployments.

, delivered through GreenLake, provides centralized visibility, governance, and management across multiple HPE Morpheus deployments. Software-defined networking (SDN), now generally available for HPE Morpheus, enables zero-trust security, multitenancy, consistent policy enforcement, and VXLAN overlay networking, while reducing provisioning time by up to 60%.

(SDN), now generally available for HPE Morpheus, enables zero-trust security, multitenancy, consistent policy enforcement, and VXLAN overlay networking, while reducing provisioning time by up to 60%. Intent-based, closed-loop network automation is available in HPE Morpheus through HPE Juniper Apstra integration, continuously validating live network state, eliminating configuration drift, and automating policy enforcement at scale.

is available in HPE Morpheus through HPE Juniper Apstra integration, continuously validating live network state, eliminating configuration drift, and automating policy enforcement at scale. Stretched cluster capabilities, also generally available, enable metro-grade resilience across two active sites with synchronous replication and automated failover.

capabilities, also generally available, enable metro-grade resilience across two active sites with synchronous replication and automated failover. HPE Zerto Software enables live workload migration from VMware environments to HPE virtual machines with continuous data protection.

Citrix and HPE to deepen strategic collaboration on private cloud and virtualization solutions

Citrix and HPE are planning to expand their strategic collaboration on private cloud and virtualization solutions, with an initial focus on delivering Citrix Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) on GreenLake for customers seeking on-premises and sovereign deployments. The companies also plan for Citrix DaaS and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to be integrated with HPE Morpheus Software—VM Essentials as a key virtualization platform and for HPE CloudOps to provide unified orchestration, automation, and observability across GreenLake hybrid deployments.

HPE de-risks virtualization migrations and enables service providers to build private cloud services

Announced at HPE Partner Growth Summit 2026, HPE is introducing new programs for customers and service providers.

A new platform migration program for virtualization enables partners to help customers reduce financial risk and avoid double-paying during migrations. New HPE Morpheus Software—VM Essentials customers can receive up to one free year of licenses for VM Essentials, a year of HPE Zerto for $1 to support non-disruptive migration to HPE virtual machines, and 0% interest on software through HPE Financial Services.

for virtualization enables partners to help customers reduce financial risk and avoid double-paying during migrations. New HPE Morpheus Software—VM Essentials customers can receive up to one free year of licenses for VM Essentials, a year of HPE Zerto for $1 to support non-disruptive migration to HPE virtual machines, and 0% interest on software through HPE Financial Services. HPE CloudOps Software for cloud service providers helps cloud service providers (CSPs) build, operate, and monetize differentiated private cloud services with multi-tenancy, self-service, SDN, policy-based governance, and cost management. The HPE Cloud Commit program further enhances value with preferential pricing and services tied to committed spend.

HPE Private Cloud extends unified and air-gapped operations from edge to datacenter

From edge to datacenter and across VMs to containers, the HPE Private Cloud portfolio now delivers a single control plane built on HPE Morpheus and standardized, integrated air-gapped deployment for disconnected, regulated, or sovereign environments.

HPE Private Cloud PC3000 is updated to support air-gapped deployment across edge and core deployments.

is updated to support air-gapped deployment across edge and core deployments. New VMware vSphere 9 validation helps HPE Private Cloud PC3000 customers remain current without requiring a platform transition, while HPE Morpheus delivers unified management of HPE virtual machines (VMs) and containers on a single platform.

HPE Private Cloud PC7000 helps organizations modernize datacenter operations across managed, large-scale, and mission-critical environments.

By incorporating the latest updates across HPE Morpheus, HPE Private Cloud PC7000 offers infrastructure-as-code with Terraform support, automated private cloud operations, and validation for VMware vSphere 9.

The air-gapped deployment of HPE Private Cloud PC7000 now includes readiness for Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (IL4) certification. IL4 provides a robust security foundation that enables the air-gapped deployment to meet the requirements for secure design and development, configuration hardening, and vulnerability management and aligns with leading national and international security compliance standards.

To help enterprises navigate the unpredictable economics of the current commodity pricing environment, GreenLake Flex Solutions offers flexible pay-as-you-go consumption, and new capabilities simplify hybrid infrastructure operations. A new integrated interface brings together hybrid observability, IT sustainability insights, and consumption analytics, giving GreenLake Flex customers a single place to access all tools and capabilities. Customers can now buy leading third-party software solutions from the GreenLake ecosystem directly through the GreenLake Marketplace.

Availability

HPE OpsRamp Operations Copilot within GreenLake Intelligence is available today.

GreenLake Intelligence and ServiceNow integrations will be rolled out across 2026 and 2027.

The latest updates to HPE Morpheus Software are rolling out across Q2 and Q3 2026.

HPE CloudOps Software for cloud service providers is available today.

HPE Private Cloud air-gapped for PC3000 and PC7000 will be available in Q3 2026.

Additional new capabilities within HPE Private Cloud will be generally available in Q3 2026.

GreenLake Marketplace with direct transactability between customers and ISVs is available today.

Additional Resources

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About HPE

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