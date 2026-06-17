Eagle Point Joins the CAIS Platform

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Point Credit Management (“Eagle Point”), an innovative private credit investment manager, today announced it has joined the CAIS platform. CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors.

Through CAIS, Eagle Point will be connected to more than 2,000 wealth management firms and 62,000 financial advisors who can review a curated selection of alternative investment solutions on the CAIS platform. Eagle Point Enhanced Income Trust (the “Fund”), an interval fund providing exposure to Eagle Point’s multi-strategy credit platform, is now available as Eagle Point’s first offering on the CAIS platform. Eagle Point is the sponsor of Eagle Point Enhanced Income Trust, a closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Class I Shares of the Fund (Ticker: ENHIX) generated a year-to-date total return of 6.71%1 as of May 31, 2026, demonstrating the strength of Eagle Point’s multi-strategy credit approach amid broader market volatility and paid an annualized distribution rate of 11.2%.2

“Eagle Point is excited to utilize CAIS to provide financial advisors and their clients with access to our institutional investment strategies with established track records,” said Thomas Majewski, the Fund’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are impressed with CAIS’ ability to provide streamlined access, operational due diligence and alternative investment education to financial advisors.”

An interval fund is a professionally managed investment company registered as a closed-end fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is widely viewed as an investor-friendly alternative product due to its transparent nature. Interval funds generally calculate NAV daily, offer liquidity events in the form of periodic share repurchases and provide simple tax reporting via Form 1099. Eagle Point uses the interval fund structure to offer institutionally managed investment strategies, which are not generally available to the broader market, to financial advisors and their clients. Following completion of a thorough due diligence review, Eagle Point Enhanced Income Trust was added to the CAIS platform to provide CAIS’ advisor network with access to a differentiated interval fund.

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments, Specialty Finance and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages $14 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 120 professionals. Please visit www.EaglePointCredit.com for more information.

Eagle Point is the sponsor of Eagle Point Enhanced Income Trust, a closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 that operates as an interval fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital gains.

The Fund provides exposure to Eagle Point’s multi-strategy credit platform and seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted returns, with an emphasis on maximizing monthly income distributions while preserving capital and minimizing portfolio volatility. The Fund invests in Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments, Asset-Based Finance and junior debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies, providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX, London and Red Bank, NJ.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This post may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this post may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. The Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this post.

Securities Disclosure

This post is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and is not a prospectus. Such offering is only made by the Fund’s prospectus, which includes details as to the Fund’s offering and other material information. Securities are offered through Eagle Point Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Eagle Point Enhanced Income Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser. Investing in the Fund involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Speak to your tax professional prior to investing. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Please refer to the prospectus available at www.EPEnhanced.com for additional information about the Fund. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures and Important Information

The Fund is designed as a long-term investment, not a trading vehicle.

Past performance is not indicative of, or a guarantee of, future performance.

Shares of the Fund are not traded on an exchange and therefore the Fund’s shares have no liquidity.

An investment in the Fund is speculative and entails substantial risk, including the possible loss of some or all of one’s investment. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program.

The Fund utilizes leverage, which uses various financial instruments or borrowings to increase potential return on the Fund’s investments. The use of leverage involves risk, including possible high volatility and declines of the Fund’s NAV, as well as fluctuating dividends and distributions.

The Fund invests primarily in below-investment grade or unrated securities, commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such investments may not pay interest or repay principal when due.

1 Returns are not annualized. Returns reflect a management fee and an incentive fee as described in the prospectus. Returns shown reflect the percent change in NAV per share from the beginning of the applicable period, plus the amount of any distribution per share declared in the period. All returns shown assume reinvestment of distributions pursuant to the Fund’s distribution reinvestment plan, are derived from unaudited financial information and are net of all Fund expenses. Past performance is not indicative of, or a guarantee of, future performance. Return information is not a measure used under GAAP. The returns have been prepared using unaudited data and valuations of the underlying investments in the Fund’s portfolio, which are estimates of fair value and form the basis for the Fund’s NAV. Valuations based upon unaudited reports may not correspond to realized value and may not accurately reflect the price at which assets could be liquidated. Performance may reflect certain expense limitation and fee waiver arrangements in effect during the periods shown. Absent these arrangements, the Fund’s performance would have been lower. Certain expenses paid by the Adviser or its affiliates on the Fund’s behalf are subject to reimbursement by the Fund for up to three years (which reimbursement would have the effect of reducing the Fund’s performance). Performance does not reflect the impact of federal, state or local taxation to which an investor may be subject. Does not include sales charge.

2 The Fund’s annualized distribution rate reflects the most recently declared monthly distributions, annualized and divided by the May 31, 2026 NAV. Special distributions, including special capital gains distributions (if any), are not included in the calculation. Historical performance is not a guarantee of future returns and future performance may vary. The timing and frequency of distributions are not guaranteed. Investment return and principal value of any investment will fluctuate and may be worth more or less than the amount initially invested. Distributions are not guaranteed. Distributions may also be funded in significant part, directly or indirectly, from temporary waivers or expense payments borne by the Fund’s investment adviser or its affiliates, which may be subject to reimbursement. The repayment of any amounts owed to the Fund’s investment adviser or its affiliates will reduce future distributions. Distributions may be comprised of any combination of 1) net investment income (“NII”) and/or 2) net capital gains and, if the Fund distributes an amount in excess of NII and net capital gains, a portion of such distribution will constitute a return of capital. In the event the Fund estimates that it has distributed amounts from sources other than NII, the Fund issues a Section 19(a) Notice disclosing the estimated amount and character of such distribution, which may be viewed at www.EPEnhanced.com. Please note that these estimates may not match the final tax characterization for the full-year distributions, which can only be finally determined as of the end of each fiscal year and are thereafter reported to shareholders on Form 1099. Investors should be aware that the distribution rate should not be confused with yield or performance.