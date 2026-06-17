Ohmium and Hynfra Sign Master Cooperation Agreement to Advance Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Projects in the Middle East and Africa

NEWARK, Calif. & WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, and Hynfra P.S.A., a prominent green hydrogen and green ammonia project developer, today announced the signing of a master cooperation agreement to advance green hydrogen projects in Mauritania, Jordan, and Oman.

The cooperation agreement covers the projects’ Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) stage and establishes the framework for ongoing collaboration. Ohmium also will provide technical support and PEM electrolyzer expertise throughout the FEED and development stages for the three hydrogen projects mentioned. These projects are designed to produce green hydrogen for green ammonia applications, advancing energy security and long-term resilience in host countries by building domestically sourced clean energy capacity and reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, while also supplying RFNBO-compliant green ammonia for export, including to European markets.

“Our master cooperation agreement with Hynfra is an exciting milestone as we expand into the Middle East and Africa. Hynfra brings deep expertise and a bold vision for large-scale green hydrogen development, and together we will advance these projects to unlock green hydrogen and green ammonia production at scale. This agreement reflects the growing global momentum for green hydrogen development and our commitment to playing a pivotal role in that growth,” said Dr. Markus Tacke, CEO of Ohmium International.

The Middle East and Africa are emerging as key hubs for green hydrogen, with abundant renewable resources and close proximity to global demand centers. For Mauritania, Jordan, and Oman, developing domestic green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity offers a pathway to energy independence, economic diversification, and greater resilience to global energy price volatility. Ohmium’s modular PEM electrolyzer technology unlocks rapid deployment and capacity flexibility.

“We work with multiple technology partners across our green hydrogen and ammonia projects, and we maintain at least two qualified suppliers for each technology category. That's a deliberate choice, and it reflects the complexity of what we're building. Ohmium is one of our PEM electrolyzer partners,” said Tomoho Umeda, CEO of Hynfra.

The cooperation agreement for Hynfra and Ohmium reflects the accelerating global momentum behind green hydrogen as a cornerstone of the energy transition and a critical tool for national energy security. By combining Ohmium’s advanced PEM electrolyzer technology with Hynfra’s exceptional project development expertise and regional relationships, the companies are well-positioned to deliver large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia solutions that strengthen energy independence across the MENA region.

About Ohmium

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

Learn more at https://www.ohmium.com/

About Hynfra

Hynfra is a system designer, technology integrator, and developer specializing in large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Founded by Tomoho Umeda and headquartered in Poland, the company draws on deep industry expertise rooted in Poland's conventional ammonia and fertilizer sector, including experience accumulated within one of Europe's largest chemical groups, Grupa Azoty - and applies it to the challenges of the energy transition. With an expanding international presence, including a growing division in Hamburg, Germany, Hynfra maintains active project pipelines across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

For more information, visit: https://www.hynfra.com/