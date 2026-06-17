Independent Pharmacy Cooperative and Nimble Team Up to Help Local Pharmacies Modernize and Innovate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC), and pharmacy-tech platform Nimble, a Swoop Company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing innovation to pharmacies and patients through tech-enabled services. Through the partnership, IPC members gain access to digital tools that simplify pharmacy workflows, improve patient communication, and deliver care without sacrificing personalized service communities rely on — all at no cost.

The collaboration reflects IPC’s commitment to bringing innovative solutions to independent pharmacies, enabling them to deliver the same level of digital convenience that patients now expect as a baseline.

The partnership comes at a particularly challenging time for independent pharmacies, many of which struggle to stay afloat amid changing reimbursement rates from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), and high overhead costs. As a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), IPC supports independent pharmacies through purchasing programs, operational resources, and technology-forward initiatives designed to help members compete and grow in the digital healthcare landscape. The company works with thousands of independent pharmacies nationwide, reaching over a third of the independent pharmacy market through its membership and secondary wholesaler business.

Under the partnership, Nimble will step in to help IPC’s customers modernize the way they engage with patients and manage day-to-day workflows. Through Nimble’s platform, pharmacies can offer digital prescription management, mobile refills, delivery coordination, online payment, patient messaging - streamlining their workflows while enabling them to provide patients an easy way to manage their prescriptions. Hundreds of IPC member pharmacies already use Nimble’s technology to unlock new revenue streams, simplify operations, and drive prescription volume - filling hundreds of thousands of prescriptions with the platform in 2026 alone. By handling that prescription volume, Nimble saves pharmacists valuable time they can reinvest in direct patient care — helping them build stronger relationships with their communities and, ultimately, achieve better health outcomes.

“Independent pharmacies are being asked to navigate increasing pressure from every direction while still delivering personalized care to their communities,” said Talha Sattar, Founder and President of Nimble. “Our partnership with IPC is about giving pharmacies technology that genuinely makes their day-to-day operations easier while helping them build stronger relationships with patients. We’re proud to support independent pharmacies with tools that help them modernize without losing what makes them valuable in the first place.”

That support is resonating with IPC member pharmacies, who already see the impact of having both a strong cooperative and a modern technology platform in their corner.

“Our partnerships with IPC and Nimble have been a game-changer for our pharmacy’s efficiency and growth,” says Dave Randolph, RPh, and owner of Dave Randolph Pharmacies. “IPC provides us with the critical buying power and diverse revenue-generating programs that are essential for an independent pharmacy to thrive today. When we combine that with Nimble, our workflow is greatly improved because prescriptions are 'nimbleized'—meaning payments and signatures are handled ahead of time so patients can just walk in and out. Nimble not only reduces wait times and chaos during our busiest hours, but it also gives us peace of mind during audits by seamlessly interfacing with our existing systems to provide proof of delivery and payment.”

“Our mission at IPC is to help independent pharmacies stay strong, competitive, and positioned for long-term growth," says Marc Essensa, CEO of IPC. “Our collaboration with Nimble brings forward practical technology solutions that help pharmacies operate more efficiently, and meet the evolving expectations of healthcare consumers while keeping care local and personal.”

The news follows Nimble’s recent acquisition by Swoop, a leader in AI-driven, data-powered, and privacy-compliant healthcare engagement. The acquisition strengthens Nimble's ability to support independent pharmacies with deeper patient engagement capabilities and a broader technology ecosystem — all while maintaining the privacy-first approach pharmacies and patients rely on. To learn more about IPC or Nimble, visit https://www.ipcrx.com/ or https://www.nimblerx.com/.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC):

IPC is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies through advocacy, cost-saving solutions, and innovative services. Representing thousands of pharmacies nationwide, IPC works to ensure independents can thrive in an equitable healthcare system.

About Nimble, a Swoop Company

Nimble, a Swoop company, improves patient outcomes by helping patients start therapy faster, stay on treatment longer, and remain connected throughout their healthcare journey. As a prescription fulfillment and patient engagement platform, Nimble empowers independent and regional pharmacies to deliver a modern, consumer-friendly healthcare experience while streamlining pharmacy operations.

Nimble simplifies every step of the prescription journey, from prescription onboarding and mobile checkout to refills, adherence support, and patient communications. By reducing administrative burden and improving patient engagement, Nimble enables pharmacists to spend more time focused on patient care. The platform has been shown to improve medication adherence by 26% to 40%, helping pharmacies, life sciences companies, and healthcare providers drive better health outcomes at scale.