IVP and Silverview Credit Partners Modernize Expense Allocation Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indus Valley Partners (“IVP”), a premier global provider of software and technology solutions to the world’s most sophisticated investment managers, today announced its partnership with Silverview Credit Partners to modernize the firm’s expense allocation infrastructure through the deployment of the Expense Allocation System by IntegriDATA, an Indus Valley Partners Company.

"As firms continue to grow, finance and operations teams need seamless integration from front to back to reduce friction, reduce errors, strengthen controls and oversight." Share

The implementation replaces Silverview’s manual, spreadsheet-driven reconciliation processes with a scalable, automated framework designed to streamline complex expense allocations across the firm’s fund structures. Expense Allocation System by IntegriDATA ("EAS") serves as the central allocation engine between Silverview’s internal accounting environment in MS Dynamics NAV and external service provider Alter Domus, ensuring seamless synchronization and data consistency across systems.

By automating allocation methodologies and approval workflows, the platform helps ensure expenses are distributed across funds and entities with greater precision while establishing a comprehensive audit trail for governance and compliance purposes. The deployment also reduces the need for manual cross-referencing between internal and external systems, allowing teams to focus more on strategic oversight rather than administrative reconciliation processes.

“As firms continue to grow, finance and operations teams need seamless integrations front to back to reduce friction, reduce errors, strengthen controls and oversight,” said Gurvinder Singh, Founder and CEO of IVP. “Our work with Silverview demonstrates how the EAS platform can be leveraged to digitize the AP function for proven efficiency gains as we have continued to scale in volume and complexity.”

“EAS has introduced meaningful structure and flexibility into our expense allocation and wire processing workflows,” said Garrett Yuan, Managing Director, COO, and CCO at Silverview Credit Partners. “The platform helps address allocation complexities and processing requirements, while offering practical workarounds for more specialized scenarios. Overall, this has resulted in enhanced efficiency, improved organization, and better utilization of team resources.”

The implementation also enhances visibility for executive leadership and compliance teams by creating a definitive approval history and system-generated audit trail for every allocation. The platform was designed to support long-term governance, interoperability, and operational scalability across the broader fund administration ecosystem.

About Indus Valley Partners

Indus Valley Partners is a leading global provider of enterprise-wide technology solutions, consulting, and 'digital-first' managed services to 235+ of the most prestigious fund managers on the buy side. Currently, $6.5+ trillion of AUM is managed using IVP’s technology. The company’s unique product suite allows clients to solve complex, enterprise-wide challenges in data management, trade management, analytics, reporting, and data governance. IVP is headquartered in New York with over 1,200 employees across five time zones including a presence in London, Dallas, Toronto, Mumbai, and Noida, among other cities. For more information, visit www.ivp.in.

About Silverview Credit Partners

Silverview Credit Partners, a leader in lower middle market capital solutions, has achieved Great Place To Work Certification™ for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment. The prestigious recognition is based entirely on current employee feedback, with an impressive 100% of team members rating Silverview as a great place to work - 43 points higher than the average U.S. company score of 47%.