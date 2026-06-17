ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) and EnBW announced the execution of new, binding agreements for the purchase of approximately 0.82 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for approximately five years commencing in 2026, to be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio. The new agreements add to the existing long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) between Venture Global and EnBW for 2 MTPA for 20 years.

Venture Global and EnBW Announce New LNG Purchase Agreements Share

“As one of Germany’s top LNG suppliers, Venture Global is proud to strengthen our partnership with EnBW and support the region’s energy security with a reliable supply of LNG,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “The new mid-term agreements build on our strong, long-standing relationship with EnBW and reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving energy needs. Our dynamic marketing platform uniquely positions us to provide supply solutions across the short, medium, and long term.”

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company’s vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company’s first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include statements about our future performance, our contracts, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends impacting our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from what is implied by the forward-looking statements. Those factors include our need for significant additional capital to construct and complete our projects and other assets, and our potential inability to secure such financing on acceptable terms, or at all; our potential inability to construct or operate all of our projects and other assets, and to produce LNG in excess of our nameplate capacity; delays in obtaining regulatory approvals or potential inability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals to complete construction during our estimated development periods; significant operational risks related to our projects and other assets; our potential inability to accurately estimate costs for our projects, and the risk that the construction and operations of natural gas pipelines and pipeline connections for our projects suffer cost overruns and delays; the uncertainty regarding the future of international trade agreements and the United States’ position on international trade, including the effects of tariffs; our current and potential involvement in disputes and legal proceedings; our potential inability to enter into the necessary contracts to construct our projects; the risk that the natural gas liquefaction system and mid-scale design we utilize at our projects will not achieve the level of performance or other benefits that we anticipate; potential decreases in the price of natural gas and its related impacts; and risks related to other factors discussed under “Item 1A.—Risk Factors” of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.