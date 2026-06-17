VENU Announces Regent Bank as Official Naming Rights Partner of Its Premier Amphitheater in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium live entertainment destinations, today announced that Regent Bank has secured the naming rights to the Company’s highly-anticipated amphitheater located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Regent Bank Amphitheater Set to Bring a New Standard of Live Entertainment to Oklahoma and the American Heartland Share

Formerly known as Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow, Regent Bank Amphitheater is unlike anything built in the region. VENU® and Regent Bank’s multi-million-dollar alliance underscores commitment to experience-driven destinations that bring community together under one roof. Targeted to open in Fall 2026 with a capacity of 12,500, Regent Bank Amphitheater is poised to become the premier live entertainment destination in Oklahoma and a generational cultural anchor for the region.

"Finding the right naming rights partner is about finding someone who believes in what you are building as much as you do,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “Regent Bank believes in Broken Arrow, and the greater region. They believe in this venue. And they believe that live entertainment done right can change not only a community but an entire industry. That is exactly who we wanted standing next to us. I am excited and grateful to introduce, Regent Bank Amphitheater."

“Regent Bank was built on the belief that community banking means actually showing up for your community,” said Sean Kouplen, Chairman & CEO, Regent Bank. “Broken Arrow is proof of that. Partnering with VENU on this venue is one of the most visible expressions of that commitment we have ever made — and we could not be more proud of what is coming.”

The partnership was facilitated in collaboration with Connect Partnership Group.

Oklahoma is one of the most dynamic and underserved live entertainment markets in the American heartland. Broken Arrow, ranked among some of the top places to live in the US, sits at the center of a region hungry for a dynamic entertainment destination. Regent Bank Amphitheater aims to deliver exactly that, a next-generation, immersive, omni-content experience unlike anything built in Oklahoma.

Central to the experience will be VENU's signature Luxe FireSuites®, offering the most exclusive ownership opportunity in Oklahoma live entertainment, alongside the Aikman Owners Club, built in partnership with 3x Superbowl Champion and entrepreneur Troy Aikman. With its year-round omni-content programming model, next-generation immersive technology, and premium food, beverage, and hospitality offerings, Regent Bank Amphitheater is designed to deliver experiences unlike anything fans have seen.

Stay up to date on all things Regent Bank Amphitheater at regentbankamphitheater.com.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU® has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Regent Bank Amphitheater

Regent Bank Amphitheater is a next-generation, premium multi-seasonal live entertainment destination developed through a public-private partnership between Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU”) and the City of Broken Arrow. Targeted to open Fall 2026 with a capacity of 12,500, the venue features more than 230 Luxe FireSuites® and the Aikman Club, created in partnership with NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, delivering a live experience unlike anything built in Oklahoma. Strategic partners include EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Connect Partnership Group, Pepsi, Boingo, Tangram, Dreamseat, L-Acoustics, and Dimensional Innovations. A marquee addition to VENU's growing portfolio of luxury, experience-driven destinations redefining live entertainment across the country.

Visit regentbankamphitheater.com for more information.

About Regent Bank

Regent Bank is an Oklahoma state-chartered community bank with locations across Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. Built on the belief that integrity and business belong together, Regent has grown to over $2 billion in assets by keeping relationships — not transactions — at the center of everything. From small business lending to personal banking, Regent serves the communities it calls home. Regent Bank is a Member FDIC. Learn more at www.regent.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.