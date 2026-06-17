Panacea Financial Offers American Medical Association Members New Program to Strengthen Independent Medical Practices

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panacea Financial, the financial technology platform built exclusively for physicians and medical practices, today announced a new affinity program with the American Medical Association (AMA) to help physicians navigate mounting economic pressures on independent practice. Beginning June 11, AMA members will gain access to practice financing and personal lending benefits tailored by Panacea Financial for physicians.

According to Panacea Financial's 2025 Residents & Fellows Survey, 75% of residents and fellows identified student loan debt as a top financial stressor, up from 49% the previous year. More than half rated their financial stress at an 8 or higher on a 10-point scale. At the same time, physician practice ownership continues to decline. In 2024, only 35.4% of physicians had an ownership stake in their practice, down from 53.2% in 2012 and roughly 76% in the early 1980s (Kletke, Emmons, and Gillis, 1996).

"Independent physicians are the backbone of American medicine and the financial barriers they face, from student debt carried into training to the capital required to start or sustain a practice, are real and growing," said Michael Jerkins, M.D., M.Ed., Co-Founder and President of Panacea Financial. "This program with the AMA reflects a shared commitment to removing those barriers and giving physicians the financial infrastructure their careers demand."

“The AMA remains deeply concerned about the growing pressures threatening the sustainability of independent physician practices, including rising costs, declining reimbursement, and continued market consolidation,” said AMA CEO John Whyte, MD, MPH. “Supporting physician independence is essential to preserving patient access and competition in health care. Through programs like this collaboration with Panacea Financial, alongside our advocacy efforts, the AMA is working to help independent practices remain viable and resilient.”

About the American Medical Association

The American Medical Association is the premier national organization providing timely, essential resources to empower physicians, residents and medical students to succeed at every phase of their medical lives. Physicians have entrusted the AMA to advance the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health on behalf of patients for more than 170 years. For more information, visit ama-assn.org.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company dedicated exclusively to serving physicians, dentists, and veterinarians. Founded by doctors, Panacea delivers a vertically integrated financial platform — including lending, deposits, payments, and advisory services — designed to support doctors from education through practice ownership. Banking services are provided by Panacea Financial, a division of Primis Bank, Member FDIC.