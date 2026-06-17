Nassau Financial Group Invests in Trussed AI to Support Responsible Enterprise AI Adoption

SARATOGA, Calif. & HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trussed AI, a leading provider of AI governance and compliance solutions for regulated enterprises, and Nassau Financial Group (“Nassau”), an insurance and asset management company, today announced an investment in Trussed AI through the Nassau Reimagine program.

The investment marks an important milestone in Trussed AI's growth and further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to deploy AI responsibly and at scale.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in core business operations, regulated enterprises face mounting pressure to deploy AI responsibly while meeting evolving compliance and risk management requirements. Trussed AI's platform provides visibility, control, and auditability across AI systems, helping organizations manage AI risk, ensure regulatory alignment, and operationalize governance frameworks at scale. The company serves customers across insurance, financial services, healthcare, and other highly regulated industries.

Nassau's investment is the latest through its Nassau Reimagine program, which the company expanded last year with a $10 million capital commitment for investing directly in early and mid-stage startups in Insurtech, Fintech, Retiretech, and other related sectors.

"From day one, our mission has been to help regulated enterprises unlock the power of AI without compromising governance, compliance, or trust," said Ajay Dankar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trussed AI. "As AI adoption accelerates across insurance, healthcare, and financial services, organizations need practical solutions that enable innovation while maintaining control and regulatory confidence. Nassau's investment reinforces the importance of this challenge and validates the need for scalable AI governance capabilities across regulated industries.”

About Trussed AI

Trussed AI is an AI governance and compliance solutions company serving regulated enterprises. The company helps organizations manage AI risk, ensure compliance, and scale AI adoption responsibly across industries including insurance, financial services, and healthcare. Trussed AI is based in Saratoga, CA. For more information, visit trussed.ai.

About Nassau Financial Group and Nassau Reimagine

Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Nassau Financial Group is a growth focused and digitally enabled financial services company with a fully integrated platform across insurance and asset management. For more information, visit nfg.com.

Established in 2019, Nassau Reimagine has provided resources, support, and connections to more than 100 startups and scaleups that are actively transforming the Insurtech landscape. In 2025, Nassau expanded the program with a new $10 million capital commitment for investing directly in early and mid-stage startups in Insurtech, Fintech, Retiretech, and other related sectors. Portfolio companies are selected through a disciplined sourcing, diligence, and pre-clearance process led by a cross-functional team at Nassau. Interested startups can submit their interest on the Nassau Reimagine website, imagine.nfg.com.