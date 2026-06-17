Symphony Selects Modern Treasury's Payments Infrastructure to Power Rewards Savings Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced that Symphony, the fintech company building a savings platform that lets users earn credit-card-style points on their savings with a fixed 5% APY, has selected Modern Treasury to power the money movement infrastructure behind its rewards savings experience.

"As we build the future of savings, we wanted infrastructure that could support both traditional financial products and emerging digital asset experiences. Modern Treasury gives us a flexible foundation to move money across both worlds." Share

By combining a fixed 5% APY with rewards on every dollar saved, Symphony introduces a new category of savings — one that rewards for saving instead of spending. Through partnerships with more than 15 leading global airlines and hotel groups, consumers can redeem points for travel and exclusive experiences. Symphony leverages Modern Treasury's infrastructure to orchestrate money movement across both traditional banking and stablecoin rails.

"For decades, financial products have rewarded consumers for spending more," said Vik Chawla, Founder and CEO of Symphony. "As we build the future of savings, we wanted infrastructure that could support both traditional financial products and emerging digital asset experiences. Modern Treasury gives us a flexible foundation to move money across both worlds."

Through Modern Treasury, Symphony will be able to manage customer funding flows, automate movement between accounts, and build experiences that connect fiat balances with stablecoin-based capabilities. Modern Treasury's platform provides a single system for initiating, tracking, and reconciling money movement across banking and blockchain rails.

Symphony joins a growing number of innovative fintech companies using Modern Treasury to build next-generation financial products. In addition to a fixed 5% APY, Symphony offers automated recurring deposits, real-time savings and rewards tracking, travel and lifestyle redemptions, and AI-powered customer support. Symphony’s services are powered by regulated banking and financial services providers.

"Consumers expect financial products that combine the security of traditional banking with the speed and programmability of modern payment networks," said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. "We're excited to support Symphony as they build a new category of savings product that bridges fiat and digital assets through a unified money movement platform."

Explore Modern Treasury’s stablecoin payments API and orchestration capabilities at www.moderntreasury.com/products/stablecoins.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $400 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About Symphony

Symphony, a financial technology company, is building the first consumer savings app that lets users earn credit-card-style points on their savings with a fixed 5% APY. By partnering with several of the largest global airline and hotel groups, Symphony allows consumers to redeem points for travel and exclusive experiences.

Built over the past three years, Symphony’s infrastructure has processed more than $500 million in volume, powering several fintechs and AI startups. Now, it powers their mass-market savings product.

Learn more about Symphony at www.symphony.io