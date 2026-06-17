Ameresco Modernizes Energy Infrastructure Across Mount Sinai School District

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & MOUNT SINAI, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a comprehensive energy infrastructure project across the Mount Sinai School District in New York, including nine measures designed to replace aging building systems, reduce operating costs, and support a more resilient energy future for the district and its students.

Ameresco modernizes energy infrastructure across three Mount Sinai schools, supporting long-term savings and STEM learning Share

The project, valued at over $10M, includes full LED lighting replacements, upgraded energy management systems with direct digital controls, replacement of existing transformers with high-efficiency transformers, rooftop solar PV arrays at each school, and a fuel oil to natural gas conversion at the district's elementary school. Structured as an energy performance contract, the project began in May 2026 and is targeted for completion by the end of 2027.

“This partnership reflects the Mount Sinai School District’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe, efficient, and modern learning environments for our students while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources,” said Dr. Christine Criscione, Superintendent of Schools. “Through these upgrades, we are investing in our facilities, improving operational efficiency, and creating opportunities for students to connect with real-world energy and sustainability initiatives for years to come.”

Key outcomes of the project include:

Updated energy infrastructure across three schools on the north shore of Long Island, addressing outdated systems, cutting long-term operating costs, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions

on the north shore of Long Island, addressing outdated systems, cutting long-term operating costs, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions Significant expected savings over the project term , calculated according to New York State Education Department guidelines, supporting the district's financial and operational goals

, calculated according to New York State Education Department guidelines, supporting the district's financial and operational goals STEM programming, giving technology teachers and students hands-on experience with live energy data from the installed systems, while also exposing students to career opportunities in both engineering and the installation trades

"Mount Sinai School District is taking a thorough approach to energy infrastructure that will benefit its students and community for decades," said Louis Maltezos, Co-President of Ameresco. "By blending operational upgrades with educational components, this project creates real, lasting value in the classroom and throughout the district's facilities."

To learn more about Ameresco’s energy infrastructure solutions for K-12 schools, visit https://www.ameresco.com/customers/k-12-schools/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of March 31, 2025.