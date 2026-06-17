Overture Life Expands Global Footprint with UAE Launch, Partnering with Emitac Healthcare Solutions to Bring Automated IVF to the Gulf

PALO ALTO, Calif. & DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overture Life, a leading developer of automated IVF technologies and the first company to achieve live births from both robotic fertilization and robotic egg freezing, today announced a strategic partnership with Emitac Healthcare Solutions, a leading distributor of advanced medical and laboratory technologies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and pan-Africa, to bring the DaVitri automated IVF laboratory platform to fertility clinics across the country. The UAE launch follows Overture's recent market entries in Brazil and India, establishing the company's first foothold in the Middle East and reinforcing the rapid global expansion of automated embryology across the world's highest-volume fertility markets.

DaVitri, cleared by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), with regulatory work already underway in Saudi Arabia and Oman, automates vitrification through a regulated, microfluidic system. The platform reduces the operator-dependent variability that has long constrained procedural consistency in embryology. With clearances now in place across the United States, Europe, South America, and the UAE, DaVitri has become the most broadly authorized automated IVF platform in the world. The pattern reflects a deliberate focus on the world's highest-volume fertility markets, where patient demand, clinical ambition, and pressure for reproducible outcomes are converging at the same moment automation has become clinically and commercially viable.

"Last year, Overture was preparing for a global launch. Today, we are operating across four continents, and the pace reflects what the market is telling us, which is that automation is the standard that the leading clinics are adopting now," said Hans Gangeskar, Chief Executive Officer of Overture Life. "The UAE is a strategic anchor for the Gulf. Emitac Healthcare Solutions brings the local accountability, training capability, and service infrastructure that make adoption sustainable, and together we are giving UAE clinics a fully supported path to making robotic embryology the regional standard."

The UAE has emerged as one of the most competitive fertility care destinations in the Middle East, drawing patients from across the Gulf, North Africa, South Asia, and beyond. Yet as patient volumes grow and clinical ambition rises, IVF networks face mounting pressure to demonstrate reproducible outcomes at scale. Variability in egg freezing and warming remains a significant contributor to inconsistent results and repeated treatment cycles, creating both clinical and commercial risk for clinics positioning themselves as international destinations of choice.

For Emitac Healthcare Solutions, the partnership brings to the UAE a platform already validated across multiple international markets, backed by the operational infrastructure, clinical training, and ongoing service continuity that determine whether new laboratory technology integrates successfully into daily clinic operations.

"DaVitri arrives in the UAE already proven across three continents, cleared by leading regulators, and operating in clinics that are setting global benchmarks for reproducible IVF outcomes," said Mohd Kenanah, CEO, Emitac Healthcare Solutions. "Our role is to ensure UAE clinics can adopt this platform with the same confidence and clinical rigor that has driven its rapid international adoption, and to position the country as the Gulf region’s leader in the next generation of fertility care."

In clinical evaluations, DaVitri has demonstrated measurable improvements in post-thaw embryo development compared with manual methods, while enabling small and large centralized laboratories to process significantly more procedures without increasing staffing. By reducing infrastructure requirements from millions of dollars to a fraction of that cost, the platform enables both established clinics and satellite locations to offer advanced services that were previously out of reach.

The UAE launch lays the groundwork for continued expansion across the Gulf and broader Middle East in the coming year, with additional market entries planned as part of Overture's ongoing global commercialization strategy.

Clinics in the UAE and across the region interested in DaVitri can contact info@overture.life and visit https://www.overture.life/davitri.

About Overture Life

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that increase throughput and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations—including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection—Overture combines robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company’s DaVitri platform aims to boost reliability and consistency in egg freezing, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture’s investors include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures, and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.

About Emitac Healthcare Solutions

Emitac Healthcare Solutions is a leading distributor of advanced medical and laboratory technologies across the United Arab Emirates, partnering with global manufacturers to deliver clinical and diagnostic solutions to the country's hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. The company combines deep market expertise with comprehensive technical training, implementation support, and after-sales service to ensure that the technologies it represents integrate reliably into clinical practice.